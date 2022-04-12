NY Gov. Hochul rips Brooklyn subway shooting: 'We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul responded to the Tuesday mass shooting in Brooklyn, saying "We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime."

Hochul made the statement during a press briefing alongside law enforcement officers, hours after a lone gunman injured at least 16 people with gunfire and explosives at a Brooklyn subway station. Hochul took the opportunity to address not just the shooting, but the spike in crime generally across her state.

"The people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city and this community, and we say ‘No more,'" Hochul said. "No more mass shootings; no more disrupting lives; no more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers."

Hochul went on to say that she is devoting "the entire resources in our state" to fight the ongoing crime surge.

"It has to end and it ends now. We are sick nd tired of reading headlines about crime, whether they're mass shootings, or the loss of a teenage girl, or a 13-year-old. It has to stop," Hochul continued.

The gunman remains at large, and police have described him as a black male, roughly 5',5" tall and weighing 175-200 lbs. Authorities say he was wearing a construction vest at the time of the attack.

While the both the NYPD and FBI are still investigating the attack, authorities say it is not being investigated as a terrorist attack.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Twitter that President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and is in touch with NYC officials.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed on the situation, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.