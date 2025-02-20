Expand / Collapse search
Eric Adams

NY Gov Hochul to ramp up oversight of NYC Mayor Adams amid pressure to remove him

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has denied cozying up to Trump admin to get criminal charges dropped

Alexis McAdams By Alexis McAdams , Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
There is ‘no way’ NY Gov. Hochul will take out Mayor Adams, says Rosanna Scotto Video

There is ‘no way’ NY Gov. Hochul will take out Mayor Adams, says Rosanna Scotto

‘Good Day New York’ anchor Rosanna Scotto joins ‘The Story’ to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the pending court decision on his charges.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is planning to announce new state and city bills that would add oversight to the New York City mayor’s office, sources familiar with the governor’s decision told Fox News on Thursday, a move that comes amid Mayor Eric Adams’ legal woes and his recent cooperation with President Donald Trump.

Instead of removing Adams from office, as the governor had reportedly considered, the sources said that Hochul would set up guardrails, which could include the addition of an independent monitor at City Hall.

Hochul reportedly met with multiple New York leaders this week while considering removing Adams from his job.

Senior prosecutors in New York and Washington have reportedly resigned after refusing to follow a Department of Justice (DOJ) order to drop charges against Adams.

FEDERAL JUDGE WAITS TO DECIDE ABOUT DISMISSING CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was reportedly considering removing New York City Mayor Eric Adams from office, though sources told Fox News on Thursday that the governor will instead add oversight to the mayor's office. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

The former police officer-turned-politician was indicted on charges linked to wire fraud, bribery, and soliciting campaign funds from foreign sources. The indictment was unsealed in September 2024, and Adams subsequently pleaded not guilty.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams departs court, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Adams’ fellow Democrats have accused him of trying to cozy up with the Trump administration in order to get out of his criminal charges.

ERIC ADAMS GETS SURPRISE GOP ALLY IN CONGRESS AS RUMORS SWIRL GOV. HOCHUL COULD OUST HIM

Adams has denied accusations of any quid pro quo deals

"I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never," Adams said in a statement Friday. 

NYC Mayor Eric Adams asking for corruption charges to be scrapped Video

But Hochul remains concerned about what has been happening at City Hall, according to the sources, and was waiting for U.S. District Judge Dale Ho to rule on the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case against Adams before making any announcements.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Diana Stancy contributed to this report.

Alexis McAdams currently serves as an FNC correspondent based in New York City. She joined the network in October 2021.

