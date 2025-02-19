Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Eric Adams gets surprise GOP ally in Congress as rumors swirl Gov. Hochul could oust him

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is the lone House Republican representing New York City

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Mayor Adams' possible replacement sparking concerns as Gov. Hochul weighs removal Video

Mayor Adams' possible replacement sparking concerns as Gov. Hochul weighs removal

Criminal victim rights advocate Madeline Brame, whose son was murdered in New York City, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why she believes Jumaane Williams, who is a known NYPD critic, wouldn't be a good fit the Big Apple. 

Embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams is getting support from an unusual corner this week — the Big Apple’s lone Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., warned New York Gov. Kathy Hochul against moving to oust Adams over the criminal charges he was recently facing. Hochul and Adams are both Democrats.

"As often as I’ve criticized Mayor Adams and disagreed with his policies, the Governor is wrong here and is being motivated by politics not law," Malliotakis said in a statement late Tuesday night.

"She is rushing to remove him because he is working with the Trump Administration to rid our city of dangerous foreign criminals and gangs. The real question is why is Governor Hochul going to such great lengths to protect criminals in our country unlawfully who have preyed on New Yorkers?"

Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is getting a boost from an unusual corner amid rumors that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is weighing her options about his political future (AP/Getty Images)

Hochul reportedly met with multiple New York leaders this week while considering removing Adams from his job.

Senior prosecutors in New York and Washington have reportedly resigned after refusing to follow a Department of Justice (DOJ) order to drop charges against Adams.

The former police officer-turned-politician was indicted on charges linked to wire fraud, bribery, and soliciting campaign funds from foreign sources. The indictment was unsealed in September 2024.

Adams’ fellow Democrats have accused him of trying to cozy up to the Trump administration in order to get out of his criminal charges.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) leaves a caucus meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is the only House Republican representing part of New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Some Republicans, meanwhile, had argued the Biden administration prosecuted Adams because he was critical of the left’s handling of the border and crime.

Adams sat for a joint interview with Trump administration border czar Tom Homan on "Fox & Friends" last week, where both vowed to work together to crack down on the migrant crisis in New York City.

"If he doesn’t come through, I’ll be back in New York City, and we won’t be sitting on the couch. I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, ‘Where the hell is the agreement we came to?’" Homan said during the interview.

Tom Homan

Trump border czar Tom Homan met with Adams to discuss the migrant crisis. (DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Adams denied leveraging his cooperation with the Trump administration into dropping charges, however. 

He said in a written statement on Friday, "I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul's office for a response to Malliotakis.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

