New York was 89 people away from not losing a congressional seat

New York was one of seven states that the U.S. Census Bureau announced on Monday would lose a seat in the House of Representatives through the once-in-a-decade congressional apportionment from the 2020 Census.

But according to the Census Bureau, the Empire State would not have lost a House seat if it had counted just 89 more people.

Due to the decrease in the state’s population over the past decade, New York’s delegation in the House will edge down from 27 to 26 seats, a sign of diminishing clout on the federal level for a state that held 45 House seats from 1933-1953 and retained the largest state delegation in the chamber until 1973.

The latest 2020 Census figures continue a decades old trend of a net shift of population – and House seats – from the Northeast and the Midwest to the South and West.

Using the latest Census numbers as ammunition against embattled three-term Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy charged that the "news that New York will lose another congressional seat is a sad but unsurprising commentary on Andrew Cuomo’s failed leadership."

"We have no future as a state when our federal representation continues to shrink, our jobs continue to be destroyed and our residents continue to flee to other states," he argued. "We are a state that is failing and in desperate need of a life-saving treatment — a Republican governor who will change course and reverse New York’s decline."

