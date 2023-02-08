Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina legislature confirms Nels Roseland as state controller

NC controller monitors cash flow, manages state payrolls and books

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The North Carolina legislature completed its confirmation of Nels Roseland as state controller on Wednesday with a unanimous vote for the second day in a row.

The House voted 117-0 in favor of Roseland, who was deputy state budget director when Gov. Roy Cooper appointed him last spring to succeed Linda Morrison Combs. The Senate voted 47-0 for Roseland on Tuesday.

STATE OF THE UNION REACTION: SEE WHAT HARD-WORKING AMERICANS THOUGHT OF PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ADDRESS

North Carolina state legislature confirmed their new state controller as Nels Roseland on Wednesday with a unanimous vote.

North Carolina state legislature confirmed their new state controller as Nels Roseland on Wednesday with a unanimous vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The controller keeps the state’s books, monitors cash flow and manages state payroll. Roseland's term continues through June 2029.

Roseland was also previously chief financial officer of the state Department of Justice when Cooper was attorney general and a Cary town council member.

More from Politics