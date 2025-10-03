North Carolina governor signs 'Iryna's Law' after Ukrainian refugee's brutal train murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Friday signed "Iryna's Law," which increases checks on criminals getting out on bail and prohibits cashless bail for some violent crimes and most repeat offenders following the stabbing death of a Ukrainian refugee on a Charlotte light-rail train in August.

Stein, a Democrat, has said he doesn’t like every part of the bill that was passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, which also looks to restart executions in North Carolina, but he signed it because it "alerts the judiciary to take a special look at people who may pose unusual risks of violence before determining their bail. That’s a good thing."

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was killed on Aug. 22, and Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., who had been arrested more than a dozen times, including an armed robbery charge for which he served five years in prison before the fatal train stabbing, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was most recently released in January on a misdemeanor charge.

"Finally, we are getting dangerous criminals off our streets so we can make sure no one else suffers the heartbreak that Iryna Zarutska’s family endured," Charlotte-area Republican state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who was involved with the legislation, said in a news release.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have blamed Zarutska’s death on Democrats, accusing them of being soft on crime.

"The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and ‘Wannabe Senator’ Roy Cooper," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the attack.

The violent stabbing sparked outrage, especially after security video showing the attack was released.

"We can and must do more to keep people safe," Stein said in a video posted to social media on Friday. "When I review public safety legislation that comes to my desk, I use one simple test: Does it make people safer?"

He said that "Iryna's Law" alerts the judiciary to take a special look at who could warrant an "unusual" risk for violence before determining their bail.

"That’s a good thing and why I have signed it into law."

But, he said he had criticisms of the law, including that it focuses more on a defendant’s ability to post bail rather than the threat they pose, and "more alarming," he added that a last-minute amendment to the bill that "aims to bring about execution by firing squad in North Carolina. It’s barbaric."

The last execution in North Carolina was in 2006.

He stressed that he wouldn’t allow firing squads while he’s governor. The bill doesn't specifically mention firing squads.

He said he was also troubled by the bill’s "lack of ambition or vision. It simply does not do enough to keep you safe."

The governor said he wanted the legislature to pass his comprehensive bill that would add more police officers on the streets, violence prevention measures like keeping kids out of gangs, and would attempt to make sure that people who are violent or mentally ill don’t have access to guns via background checks.

"Iryna’s Law" prohibits cashless bail for some violent crimes and for most repeat offenders; it limits the discretion magistrates and judges have in making pretrial release decisions; allows for the state chief justice to suspend magistrates and requires more defendants to undergo mental health evaluations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.