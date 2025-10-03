Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politics

North Carolina governor signs 'Iryna's Law' after Ukrainian refugee's brutal train murder

Democrat Gov. Josh Stein acted after repeat felon Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr. charged in killing of Iryna Zarutska

By Brie Stimson Fox News
close
North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska Video

North Carolina state lawmakers pass tough-on-crime bill in honor of Iryna Zarutska

Charlotte city council member Edwin B. Peacock, III reacts to the passing of 'Iryna's Law,' which cracks down on violent offenders.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Friday signed "Iryna's Law," which increases checks on criminals getting out on bail and prohibits cashless bail for some violent crimes and most repeat offenders following the stabbing death of a Ukrainian refugee on a Charlotte light-rail train in August. 

Stein, a Democrat, has said he doesn’t like every part of the bill that was passed by the Republican-controlled state Legislature, which also looks to restart executions in North Carolina, but he signed it because it "alerts the judiciary to take a special look at people who may pose unusual risks of violence before determining their bail. That’s a good thing."

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was killed on Aug. 22, and Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., who had been arrested more than a dozen times, including an armed robbery charge for which he served five years in prison before the fatal train stabbing, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was most recently released in January on a misdemeanor charge.

RANDOM BLUE CITY STABBING DEATH FUELS NEW BAIL BILL AS ‘ACTIVISTS’ RIPPED FOR LACK OF CRIME CRACKDOWN: EXPERT

John Stein speaking

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein on Friday signed a law that increases checks on criminals getting out on bail following the murder of a Ukrainian refugee on a train in August.  (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

"Finally, we are getting dangerous criminals off our streets so we can make sure no one else suffers the heartbreak that Iryna Zarutska’s family endured," Charlotte-area Republican state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who was involved with the legislation, said in a news release. 

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have blamed Zarutska’s death on Democrats, accusing them of being soft on crime. 

"The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and ‘Wannabe Senator’ Roy Cooper," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the attack. 

The violent stabbing sparked outrage, especially after security video showing the attack was released. 

"We can and must do more to keep people safe," Stein said in a video posted to social media on Friday. "When I review public safety legislation that comes to my desk, I use one simple test: Does it make people safer?" 

He said that "Iryna's Law" alerts the judiciary to take a special look at who could warrant an "unusual" risk for violence before determining their bail. 

Iryna Zarutska memorial

A memorial dedicated to Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, N.C., after her death.   (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

NORTH CAROLINA DEM SAYS ‘NO CORRELATION’ BETWEEN CHARLOTTE TRAIN ATTACK AND ACCUSED KILLER’S REPEATED RELEASES

"That’s a good thing and why I have signed it into law." 

But, he said he had criticisms of the law, including that it focuses more on a defendant’s ability to post bail rather than the threat they pose, and "more alarming," he added that a last-minute amendment to the bill that "aims to bring about execution by firing squad in North Carolina. It’s barbaric."

The last execution in North Carolina was in 2006. 

He stressed that he wouldn’t allow firing squads while he’s governor. The bill doesn't specifically mention firing squads. 

Iryna Zarutska pictured moments before her death cowering in her seat on a Charlotte commuter train

Iryna Zarutska cowers as her attacker towers over her. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

He said he was also troubled by the bill’s "lack of ambition or vision. It simply does not do enough to keep you safe." 

The governor said he wanted the legislature to pass his comprehensive bill that would add more police officers on the streets, violence prevention measures like keeping kids out of gangs, and would attempt to make sure that people who are violent or mentally ill don’t have access to guns via background checks. 

Booking photo of Decarlos Dejuan Brown

Booking photo of Decarlos Dejuan Brown Jr., taken Aug. 28, 2025, days after the fatal train stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.  (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO))

"Iryna’s Law" prohibits cashless bail for some violent crimes and for most repeat offenders; it limits the discretion magistrates and judges have in making pretrial release decisions; allows for the state chief justice to suspend magistrates and requires more defendants to undergo mental health evaluations. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

