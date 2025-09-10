Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump calls for death penalty for suspect in Charlotte light rail stabbing

Trump says the trial of Decarlos Brown Jr. should be "quick"

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Trump addresses deadly Charlotte stabbing: 'It's time to stop this madness' Video

Trump addresses deadly Charlotte stabbing: 'It's time to stop this madness'

President Donald Trump addresses the deadly stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in North Carolina from the Oval Office.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump called for Decarlos Brown Jr. to face the death penalty for the alleged murder of Iryna Zarutska on Wednesday.

Trump made the statement on social media, saying the trial for suspect Decarlos Brown Jr. should be "quick." 

"The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY," Trump posted on Truth Social. "There can be no other option!"

Zarutska's slaying has brought about heavy criticism of Democrats, who critics accuse of adopting soft-on-crime laws that allow violent criminals to roam the streets. Trump argued Monday argued that the victim's "blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail."

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump says the suspect in Iryna Zarutska's murder should face the death penalty. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue