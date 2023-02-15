Expand / Collapse search
Secretary of Defense
No new 'objects' reported in last 48 hours, Pentagon says

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says government is 'going to do everything we can to recover debris' from downed flying objects

Chris Pandolfo
Chris Pandolfo
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said there have been no new "objects" reported in the last 48 hours.

The U.S government has not detected any more "objects" flying in U.S. airspace within the past 48 hours, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Defense Secretary Llyod Austin told reporters he was not aware of any other unidentified flying objects reported in American skies in the past two days. 

Military fighter jets have shot down at least four unidentified flying objects in American skies in the past eight days, calling renewed attention to China's broad surveillance operations around the globe. Efforts are underway to recover debris from the downed objects, which the Pentagon chief said is "absolutely important" so that they can be identified. 

TIMELINE: FOURTH FLYING OBJECT DOWNED BY US MILITARY IN 8 DAYS

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a news conference after the second day sessions of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, on Feb. 15, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin holds a news conference after the second day sessions of the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, on Feb. 15, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium.

"We're going to do everything we can to recover debris if it's possible. That will help us learn a lot more about what these objects are," Austin said. 

He added that the Pentagon is working with NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the FBI, and "everybody in the community who may have an interest in operating in this space."

VP HARRIS SAYS CHINESE SPY FLIGHT EPISODE SHOULDN'T IMPACT RELATIONS WITH CHINA

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down.

Photos taken in Aynor, SC of the Chinese spy balloon shot down.

"I would just tell you that the safety and security of the American people, that's the thing that's most important to me and to everybody on the DOD team and throughout the agency," Austin said. "So we're going to continue to drill until we learn as much as we can about what those objects are and why they were operating in those spaces." 

China's spy flight program earned renewed focus after the Pentagon announced a Chinese surveillance balloon was detected entering U.S. airspace over Alaska on Feb. 2. Senior U.S. and military national security officials confirmed the balloon was tied to a major surveillance program operated out of China's Hainan Island province by the People's Liberation Army. 

BIDEN'S SPY CRAFT RESPONSE CONTINUES ADMIN'S PATTERN OF KEEPING QUIET ON DOMESTIC CRISES

The White House said on Friday President Joe Biden would not shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, despite calls from lawmakers and others.

The White House said on Friday President Joe Biden would not shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon, despite calls from lawmakers and others. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette via AP/Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)

The balloon was shot down by F-22 fighter jets off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 after traveling across the country. More flying objects were shot down on Feb. 10, 11, and 12, but the Pentagon has not confirmed that they belonged to China's spy programs.

Chinese spy balloons have been spotted for years in multiple parts of the world, including Latin America and the Middle East.

While authorities do not yet know what the downed objects were, Austin has said "they are not a threat." 

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

