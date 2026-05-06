NJ Dem pushes 'Jersey Pride' bill, takes shots at New York: 'Bunch of socialists'

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Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., unveiled new legislation aiming to dethrone the ubiquitous "I Love NY," tourist paraphernalia and establish "Jersey Pride" in his state, the lawmaker announced Wednesday.

Gottheimer's bill would establish a 25% tax credit for businesses that sell New Jersey-branded products in airports, train stations and rest stops. The lawmaker's push comes just two months before New Jersey's MetLife Stadium is set to host eight World Cup games.

"Nothing pisses me off more than when I get on an airplane here, and, in my face, is a row of shirts in a store screaming, ‘I Love New York.’ Really? We just landed in Jersey," Gottheimer said during a Tuesday news conference.

"This isn’t just about Jersey pride," he added. "It’s also about helping our small businesses and the jobs they create, promoting our more than 130-mile Shore, lakes, shops, restaurants, and apparel companies, and getting in front of customers where it matters most."

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Gottheimer went on to highlight the World Cup coming to the U.S. and the huge opportunity it presents to New Jersey's businesses.

"Millions of people from around the world will be landing here to watch one of the eight games, and, with practice fields up and down the state, and five fan fests, people will be driving up and down the Turnpike and Parkway," he said. "This is our moment to spread that pride all over the world."

He went on to bash New York City and New York state.

"And, what have they got on the other side of the river?" Gottheimer said. "Insane taxes, dirty streets, and a bunch of socialists who are forcing Jersey families to pay a ridiculous Congestion Tax just to drive to their own jobs or see loved ones."

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While the World Cup creates opportunity for businesses, officials in both New York and New Jersey say the influx of fans will be a huge problem for local residents.

Officials in both states are warning commuters about serious travel congestion during World Cup matches this June and July. NJ Transit says only 40,000 round-trip tickets from Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be sold per game, significantly limiting capacity.

"If you are not attending one of the events , please, if possible, work from home because the city will be incredibly congested and so will New Jersey," Kathryn Garcia, Port Authority's executive director, said at a recent news conference.

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"I would also discourage anyone from taking a rideshare," she said.