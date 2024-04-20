Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Nikki Haley welcomes husband Michael home from National Guard deployment: 'End of a year-long prayer'

Michael Haley serves as a Major in the South Carolina Army National Guard

Jasmine Baehr
Published
Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and her family welcomed husband Michael home today after a year-long deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard.

The former South Carolina governor, United Nations Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate shared the photos on her X account with the message, "That moment when you finally take a breath…It’s been a long year but even longer without each other."

TRUMP’S LAST GOP RIVAL LANDS NEW GIG AFTER FAILED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID

"Thankful for Michael’s safe return and the end of a year long prayer."

The Haley family's military service came under fire earlier this year when former President Donald Trump asked in a February rally in the Palmetto state "What happened to [Nikki Haley's] husband? Where is he? He’s gone. He knew. He knew."

Nikki Haley family husband

The Haley family welcomed home husband and father Michael with open arms after his yearlong deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard Saturday. (@NikkiHaley on X)

Ambassador Haley fired back on X, posting "Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about."

The two have been married nearly 30 years and share two children, Rena and Nalin, together.

Nikki Haley husband

Former UN Ambassador and presidential hopeful Nikki Haley shared a tender moment with husband Michael after his yearlong deployment to the Horn of Africa. (@NikkiHaley on X)

Haley credits her husband Michael with her conversion to Christianity and referred to him in 2023 after a ceremony at the Citadel as "my rock."

Michael Haley has served in the South Carolina Army National Guard since 2006 and holds the rank of Major. He has formerly deployed to Afghanistan and most recently returned from the Horn of Africa.

Haley completed her social media post with the hashtags #Blessed, #TheYearLongPrayer, and #proudmilitarywife.

Jasmine is a Production Assistant at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com

