Nikki Haley welcomes husband Michael home from National Guard deployment: 'End of a year-long prayer'

Former presidential hopeful Nikki Haley and her family welcomed husband Michael home today after a year-long deployment with the South Carolina Army National Guard.



The former South Carolina governor, United Nations Ambassador and Republican presidential candidate shared the photos on her X account with the message, "That moment when you finally take a breath…It’s been a long year but even longer without each other."

TRUMP’S LAST GOP RIVAL LANDS NEW GIG AFTER FAILED 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID



"Thankful for Michael’s safe return and the end of a year long prayer."



The Haley family's military service came under fire earlier this year when former President Donald Trump asked in a February rally in the Palmetto state "What happened to [Nikki Haley's] husband? Where is he? He’s gone. He knew. He knew."

Ambassador Haley fired back on X, posting "Michael is deployed serving our country, something you know nothing about."



The two have been married nearly 30 years and share two children, Rena and Nalin, together.

Haley credits her husband Michael with her conversion to Christianity and referred to him in 2023 after a ceremony at the Citadel as "my rock."



Michael Haley has served in the South Carolina Army National Guard since 2006 and holds the rank of Major. He has formerly deployed to Afghanistan and most recently returned from the Horn of Africa.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Haley completed her social media post with the hashtags #Blessed, #TheYearLongPrayer, and #proudmilitarywife.