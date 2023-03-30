Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley
Published

Nikki Haley campaign launches 'Women for Nikki' ahead of Iowa campaign stops

Republican presidential candidate set to launch 'Women for Nikki' in Iowa, which holds the first 2024 GOP presidential contest

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Jon Street | Fox News
GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on how she will beat Donald Trump Video

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on how she will beat Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, asked at a town hall in Salem, New Hampshire how she can beat former President Donald Trump, spotlights her emphasis on retail politics. 

EXCLUSIVE: Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley is launching Women for Nikki ahead of several campaign stops in Iowa in April.

Haley's campaign manager Betsy Ankney told Fox News Digital that the Women for Nikki campaign will be launched in Iowa.

"Team Haley is excited to launch our Women for Nikki campaign in Iowa! There’s no shortage of strong women leaders in the Hawkeye State. We’re looking forward to working with women in Iowa and all across the country to make Nikki Haley the next president of the United States," Ankney told Fox News Digital.

Haley will be joined by Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, at multiple campaign stops in Iowa on April 10 and 11, according to a campaign spokesperson.

NIKKI HALEY REVEALS PLAYBOOK FOR BEATING DONALD TRUMP AND WINNING THE GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

When visiting Iowa previously, Haley has held town halls with farmers, Iowa legislators and small businesses, the spokesperson said.

Rachel Geilenfeld, co-chair of Iowa’s Women for Nikki campaign, told Fox News Digital that Haley has an "impressive resume."

"Nikki is a governor, a job creator, an ambassador, and a tough-as-nails conservative who went toe-to-toe with North Korea, Russia, and China and didn’t blink. She is a unifier who can bring people together to get conservative results," Geilenfeld said.

Emily Sukup Schmitt, another co-chair of Iowa’s Women for Nikki campaign, told Fox News Digital that Haley is a "principled, gutsy leader who will make America strong and proud."

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP'S LEAD GROWS IN GOP PRIMARY RACE, NOW OVER 50% SUPPORT

"As a working mom, it’s high time we had a mom in the White House who will fight for our kids. As a female business leader, I am impressed by Nikki’s commitment to cutting spending and tackling inflation. As governor and as U.N. ambassador, Nikki has always done what’s right—even if it isn’t popular," Schmitt said.

Haley launched her 2024 campaign during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on Feb. 15, telling the audience and viewers across America that "it's time for a new generation of leadership."

"America is not past our prime, it's just that our politicians are past theirs," Haley said.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

