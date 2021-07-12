Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Cuba protests put country on edge, US appeals for calm

Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in Havana on Sunday to lash out at the worsening conditions in the country under the communist regime—the biggest protest in decades—prompting the country’s president to call on “revolutionary” citizens to counter the protesters.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche and Fox News Staff

President Miguel Diaz-Canel urges country’s ‘revolutionary’ citizens to counter protesters

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is seen during a demonstration held by citizens to demand improvements in the country

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel addressed the country and blamed the U.S. for stoking anger, according to reports.

"We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, all the Communists, to hit the streets wherever there is an effort to produce these provocations," Diaz-Canel said, according to Reuters.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, took to Twitter to say the "U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights." 

https://www.foxnews.com/world/cuban-president-urges-countrys-revolutionary-citizens-to-counter-protesters

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Bernie Sanders mum on Cubans begging for freedom

Sen. Bernie Sanders has previously defended some of the policies of Cuba's previous communist dictator Fidel Castro

As thousands of protesters took to the streets of Cuba Sunday evening calling for an end to the country's communist regime, U.S. lawmakers are speaking out on social media in solidarity with the demonstrations.

However, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has previously defended some of the policies of Cuba's previous communist dictator Fidel Castro, has not yet issued a statement.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

