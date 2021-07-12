LIVE UPDATES: Cuba protests put country on edge, US appeals for calm

incoming update…
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel addressed the country and blamed the U.S. for stoking anger, according to reports.
"We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, all the Communists, to hit the streets wherever there is an effort to produce these provocations," Diaz-Canel said, according to Reuters.
Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, took to Twitter to say the "U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights."
https://www.foxnews.com/world/cuban-president-urges-countrys-revolutionary-citizens-to-counter-protesters
As thousands of protesters took to the streets of Cuba Sunday evening calling for an end to the country's communist regime, U.S. lawmakers are speaking out on social media in solidarity with the demonstrations.
However, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has previously defended some of the policies of Cuba's previous communist dictator Fidel Castro, has not yet issued a statement.
A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.
Live Coverage begins here