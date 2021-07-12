LIVE UPDATES: Cuba protests put country on edge, US appeals for calm

President Miguel Diaz-Canel urges country’s ‘revolutionary’ citizens to counter protesters

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel addressed the country and blamed the U.S. for stoking anger, according to reports.

"We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, all the Communists, to hit the streets wherever there is an effort to produce these provocations," Diaz-Canel said, according to Reuters.

Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, took to Twitter to say the "U.S. supports freedom of expression and assembly across Cuba, and would strongly condemn any violence or targeting of peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights."

