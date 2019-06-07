Gingrich on Biden's abortion funding reversal: 'Poor Joe just repudiated his entire career' on the issue

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Friday that Joe Biden "repudiated his entire career" by reversing his long-held position that taxpayers should not fund abortions.

The former vice president took heat from the left this week after his campaign said he still backed the Hyde Amendment, which prevents federal funds from being used for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

Biden's stance put him at odds with abortion advocates and most of his rivals in the Democratic presidential race.

On Thursday in a speech in Atlanta, he reversed his position, saying he "can no longer support an amendment that makes" a woman's right to an abortion "dependent on someone's ZIP code."

In an interview on "America's Newsroom," Gingrich responded by saying "poor Joe" cannot run the type of center-left campaign he wants to run.

"Poor Joe, he can't remember what he is busy copying from somebody else and what he's made up on his own. He can't remember his own positions. ... He just repudiated his entire career on the issue of whether taxpayers should be required to pay for abortions," said Gingrich.

He predicted Biden will continue to say whatever he needs to "appease" the left-wing of the Democratic Party, arguing that siding with the "extremists" on abortion will make it more difficult for Biden if he reaches the general election.

