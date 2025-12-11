Newsom trolls White House with AI video depicting Trump, Hegseth and Miller in handcuffs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom trolled President Donald Trump's administration by posting an AI-generated video depicting Trump, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Homeland Security advisor Stephen Miller, in handcuffs.

"It's CUFFING Season," reads text that briefly appears in the video.

The Democratic governor shared the video when reposting a White House post that read, "WE HEARD IT'S CUFFING SZN." The post included the chains emoji and added, "Bad news for criminal illegal aliens. Great news for America."

The post featured a video, apparently depicting law enforcement activity — text that briefly appears in the video declares, "IT'S CUFFING SEASON."

GAVIN NEWSOM DEFENDS TRUMP-STYLE TROLL TWEETING, SAYING HE DOES IT TO ‘WAKE EVERYBODY UP’

Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office and to the White House for comment.

The social media exchange came as the Trump administration has been engaged in a crackdown against illegal immigration.

DHS BLASTS NEWSOM OVER TAXPAYER-FUNDED HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGALS AS CALIFORNIA AMBULANCE COSTS MAY SOAR 382%

Trump's senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, Peter Navarro, scolded Newsom.

"I went to prison, defending the constitution because of woke a[--]holes like you who Weaponized our justice system. This isn’t close to funny. All you are doing is inciting more violence," he asserted.

NEWSOM CALLS HOMELESSNESS AND POVERTY ‘POSTER CHILD’ OF CALIFORNIA'S FAILURES AS A STATE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Newsom responded with a snowflake emoji when reposting Navarro's comments.