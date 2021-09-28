Newsom says statewide vaccine mandate in schools is 'on the table'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday a potential statewide coronavirus vaccine mandate is "on the table" for students 12 and older and his office is discussing it with school districts across the state.

"We’re working very closely with their staff to understand the logistical challenges and hurdles," Newsom told reporters, according to the Sacramento Bee. "There are issues that we are working through that are unique and distinctive by region. And so we’re in that process of adjudicating the larger consideration, as we said it’s on the table, but no announcement to make today."

Newsom issued an executive order last month requiring teachers to get vaccinated or take regular coronavirus tests along with a statewide mask order for students and teachers.

California mandates several vaccines for students, including for diphtheria, chickenpox, mumps, measles and rubella and hepatitis B.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghalysaid in a statement the state is watching how the Los Angeles Unified School District’s vaccine mandate for students 12 and older rolls out and "understanding what it means for students and families alike, staff as well, and watching as other counties consider the same."

The Oakland Unified School District has also voted for a mandate for children 12 and older, the Bee reported.

Newsom's office referred Fox News to his comments at the press conference following a request for comment.