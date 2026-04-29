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Gavin Newsom

Newsom mocks Trump's limited-edition passport with fake California driver's license featuring gov's portrait

The exchange began after the State Department announced a special passport commemorating America's 250th anniversary

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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Washington DC to host Great American State Fair for America250 Video

Washington DC to host Great American State Fair for America250

Ambassador Monica Crowley discusses the Great American State Fair, set to transform the National Mall in Washington D.C. from June 25 to July 10. Celebrating America's 250th anniversary, the 16-day event will feature pavilions from all 50 states and six territories, a 110-foot Ferris wheel, traditional games, and rodeo competitions, aiming to unite the country.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom attempted to mock President Donald Trump this week by parodying a limited-edition U.S. passport featuring the commander-in-chief's image.

The exchange began after the State Department announced that it will roll out special passports to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence, prominently featuring Trump's image on the inside cover.

Not to be outdone, Newsom — a frequent critic who often takes to social media to needle the president — jokingly posted an image of a California driver's license featuring his own portrait.

BESSENT MOCKS NEWSOM AT DAVOS AS 'PATRICK BATEMAN MEETS SPARKLE BEACH KEN'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on a mock driver's license.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom mocked President Donald Trump's image on a limited edition U.S. passports being rolled out by the State Department by having his likeness on driver's licenses. (Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office)

"IN HONOR OF CALIFORNIA’S 175TH ANNIVERSARY, WE WILL BE ROLLING OUT A VERY SPECIAL DRIVER’S LICENSE FOR EVERY CALIFORNIAN THIS SUMMER!" Newsom's press office wrote on X. "IT WILL FEATURE A HANDSOME, HIGH-QUALITY PHOTO OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM. MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING IT’S THE BEST LICENSE EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD. THIS IS ABOUT CELEBRATING OUR BEAUTIFUL STATE (IT IS NOT ABOUT ME, DESPITE THE VERY HANDSOME PHOTO!). ENJOY! — GOVERNOR GCN."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the White House said that Trump "is focused on saving our country—not garnering recognition."

"Anyone who finds an issue with President Trump celebrating the greatness of our country during our historic semiquincentennial celebration clearly suffers from a severe and incurable disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome," a White House spokesperson added.

Since last summer, Newsom has increasingly adopted a Trump-like rhetorical style on social media, mimicking the president’s tone and penchant for self-celebration while criticizing his policies.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP STATE DEPARTMENT UNVEILS BOLD NEW DESIGN FOR AMERICA250 PASSPORTS

Donald Trump holding new U.S. passports

A rendering of the new U.S. passports set to be released in commemoration of America's 250th anniversary prominently feature an image of President Donald Trump. (U.S. State Department))

In another provocative post, Newsom's office shared a mock image of a U.S. passport featuring Trump alongside the deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a separate weekend post, Newsom hurled insults at Trump, calling him a "loser," a label Trump himself famously uses against his critics.

"VERY IMPORTANT PEOPLE ARE COMING UP TO ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, IN DC (INCLUDING A TOP REPUBLICAN, I WON’T SAY WHO!) TELLING ME, ‘GAVIN, SIR, YOU ARE AMAZING. AS GOVERNOR OF THE FREE WORLD, YOU MUST GO TO THE WHCA DINNER,’" his office wrote, referring to Saturday's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

The event gained additional notoriety after a gunman allegedly shot a U.S. Secret Service agent nearby before being arrested.

SOUTH CAROLINA DEMOCRAT SAYS NEWSOM MUST EXPLAIN 'MANY FAILURES IN CALIFORNIA' BEFORE PRESIDENTIAL RUN

President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom shown in a split image

President Donald Trump questioned California Gov. Gavin Newsom's fitness for the White House, citing his dyslexia, which Newsom has spoken openly about. (Win McNamee/Getty Images; Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"‘YOU WILL DO MUCH BETTER THAN THAT LOSER TRUMP!’ VERY KIND! I WAS NOT PLANNING ON GOING… BUT NOW EVERYONE IS BEGGING ME BECAUSE I AM MAKING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY 'HOT' AGAIN. WE’LL SEE. I AM VERY BUSY TONIGHT! THANK YOU!"

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Fox News Digital reached out to Newsom's office for further comment.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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