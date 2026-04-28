EXCLUSIVE: State Department introduces new US passports celebrating America250

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FIRST ON FOX — New U.S. passport designs are set to be released this summer to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The passports are part of the Trump administration’s broader "America250" celebration, which also includes a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion," State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Fox News Digital.

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"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world," Pigott said.

The launch is expected to coincide with the 250th Anniversary in July, a State Department official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

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The official also said that the new designs will be available for any American citizen who applies for a passport when the rollout happens and will continue for as long as there is availability.