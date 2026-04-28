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America 250

EXCLUSIVE: State Department introduces new US passports celebrating America250

The limited-edition passports will be issued to any American citizen who applies for a new one during the availability period

Peter Pinedo By Peter Pinedo , Katelyn Caralle Fox News
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Washington DC to host Great American State Fair for America250 Video

Washington DC to host Great American State Fair for America250

Ambassador Monica Crowley discusses the Great American State Fair, set to transform the National Mall in Washington D.C. from June 25 to July 10. Celebrating America's 250th anniversary, the 16-day event will feature pavilions from all 50 states and six territories, a 110-foot Ferris wheel, traditional games, and rodeo competitions, aiming to unite the country.

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FIRST ON FOX — New U.S. passport designs are set to be released this summer to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The passports are part of the Trump administration’s broader "America250" celebration, which also includes a Grand Prix race on the National Mall in August and a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn in June.

"As the United States celebrates America's 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion," State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Fox News Digital.

TRUMP URGED TO DECLARE 'AMERICAN' THE OFFICIAL US LANGUAGE AHEAD OF 250TH ANNIVERSARY

U.S. passports arranged on a surface in New York

A U.S. passport. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world," Pigott said.

The launch is expected to coincide with the 250th Anniversary in July, a State Department official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

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The official also said that the new designs will be available for any American citizen who applies for a passport when the rollout happens and will continue for as long as there is availability.

Peter Pinedo is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

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