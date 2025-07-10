South Carolina Democrat says Newsom must explain 'many failures in California' before presidential run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prominent South Carolina Democrat said Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom needs to explain his "many failures in California" before running for president.

Per the Los Angeles Times, South Carolina attorney and former state senator Richard Harpootlian predicted that "Newsom would find it hard to find a foothold in many places in South Carolina."

The former chairman of the state Democratic Party said that he struggles to see Newsom appealing to blue-collar workers.

"He’s a very, very handsome man," Harpootlian said. "But the party is searching for a left-of-moderate candidate who can articulate blue-collar hopes and desires. I’m not sure that’s him."

Harpootlian's comments came after Newsom teamed up with the South Carolina Democratic Party for two days of meetings with voters in the state.

The California governor reportedly went to churches, cafés, coffee shops and community centers. During the two-day tour through South Carolina, Newsom made an effort to connect with voters, the local party and elected officials to campaign for the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections in 2026.

The trip to the early primary state by the term-limited governor is sure to spark plenty of 2028 speculation, since Newsom is considered a potential contender for the next Democratic presidential nomination.

The Times reported further that Harpootlian referred to Newsom as "just another rich guy," reacting to the speculation that Newsom could run for president. He added that Newsom "became wealthy because of his connections with heirs to the Getty oil fortune."

"Harpootlian said he did not think Newsom was attuned to winning back blue-collar voters," the Times reported.

"If he had a track record of solving huge problems like homelessness, or the social safety net, he’d be a more palatable candidate," Harpootlian said. "I just think he’s going to have a tough time explaining why there’s so many failures in California."

After President Donald Trump’s decisive victory, Democrats and media pundits began an autopsy of the 2024 election results. Some members of the Democratic Party have pointed to the party’s neglect of working-class voters and overlooked key economic issues as they focused on flinging attacks on Trump.

The South Carolina Democratic Party, which announced Newsom's trip last week, said it's part of their effort to bring national Democrats to parts of the Palmetto State that they say have long been overlooked and "left behind" by Republican officials.

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.