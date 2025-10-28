Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom

Newsom invokes Scripture in attack on GOP over shutdown affecting food assistance: 'Cruelty is the policy'

California and other states sue USDA over looming Nov. 1 cutoff

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Newsom claims that 'cruelty is the policy' as government shutdown set to affect food aid Video

Newsom claims that 'cruelty is the policy' as government shutdown set to affect food aid

In a press event launching a lawsuit against the Trump administration over SNAP benefits Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom cited Scripture as evidence the government should feed the hungry. (Credit: Handout)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom invoked biblical teachings while criticizing Republican leadership and the Trump administration for the federal government shutdown’s impact on food assistance, arguing that Scripture commands care for the hungry and that Washington is failing that moral test.

Speaking Tuesday in Sacramento alongside state Attorney General Rob Bonta and Health and Human Services Secretary Kim Johnson, Newsom cited teachings from Matthew, Isaiah, Luke and Proverbs as evidence that feeding the poor is "core and central to what it is to align to God’s will."

"It’s not a suggestion in the Old [and] the New Testament," Newsom said. "These guys need to stop the B.S. in Washington. They’re sitting there in their prayer breakfasts. Maybe they got an edited version of [President] Donald Trump’s Bible, and they edited all of that out. Cruelty is the policy."

Governor Gavin Newsom makes tense facial expression at press conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference about the legal action the state and others are taking against the Trump administration over SNAP benefits, Tuesday, in  Sacramento, Calif. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Newsom, who was raised Catholic and graduated from Santa Clara University, a Jesuit institution, has occasionally cited his faith background and Jesuit education when discussing social issues. 

In his remarks Tuesday, he referenced "a wonderful Jesuit university" and said lessons from the New Testament emphasize feeding the hungry and caring for the poor.

Newsom’s comments came as California and two dozen other states sued the Trump administration's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) over its decision to suspend November Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the government shutdown. 

Bonta said the agency has contingency funds and is allegedly "unlawfully withholding payments." 

While Newsom tied the issue to Scripture, he recently came under fire for pushing against White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's assertion of the power of prayer in the wake of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in August.

Governor Newsom at press conference with Rob Bonta and Kim Johnson in Sacramento

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, in Sacramento, Calif. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"These children were literally praying as they got shot at," Newsom wrote above a clip of Leavitt promoting prayer.

Newsom pressed the point repeatedly in his Tuesday remarks, saying leaders who cite religion should reflect those values in policy. 

"We’re going to win this lawsuit," he said. "It’s about serving those that are hungry."

California officials said the state has accelerated $80 million to food banks and deployed volunteers and National Guard members to move supplies. Johnson said CalFresh serves 5.5 million residents monthly and warned that a lapse in SNAP benefits would increase poverty.

Governor Newsom looks to the ceiling during press conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens during a news conference Tuesday in Sacramento, Calif. (Tayfun Cokun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Newsom closed his remarks by again linking government action to biblical duty. "It’s around food. It’s about serving those that are hungry," he said.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson pushed back sharply, accusing the governor of hypocrisy.

"It’s preposterous that Newsom, who shuttered churches during COVID and recently derided the power of prayer, is now attempting to manipulate religion to fit his own political agenda," Jackson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"President Trump wants the government open — the Democrats’ insistence on keeping it shut down is hurting the American people, but they could prevent these harms by simply reopening the government. Instead of distorting religion for political means, Newsom should urge his fellow Democrats to reopen the government."

On Fox News' "America Reports" Tuesday, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins blamed Democrats for refusing to vote on measures to reopen the government and restore SNAP funding.

"We are right at the cliff. And I’ve been warning about this for almost a month now, that we have enough money to get us through the end of October. But after that, the government has to reopen," Rollins said.

The USDA and Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Madison Colombo contributed to this report.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

