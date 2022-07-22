Newly sworn-in SEC commissioner is former Pelosi aide

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A newly sworn-in Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) commissioner is a former staffer for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

SEC commissioner Jaime Lizárraga was sworn in on Monday to his position in the financial regulatory body.

Lizárraga was Pelosi’s senior advisor and director of member services for over a decade.

According to Legistorm , Lizárraga joined Pelosi’s staff as a senior adviser while she was the House minority leader and after she became speaker again.

Prior to Pelosi’s staff, Lizárraga worked as deputy director of legislative affairs for the SEC and also worked on the House Financial Services Committee.

Lizárraga’s swearing-in come as Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi face scrutiny over trades of Nvidia stock that came before a vote on a tech bill.

On Thursday, in response to a question from Fox News Digital, Pelosi said her husband, Paul Pelosi, never made stock purchases based on inside information he might have received. "No. Absolutely not," she said.

The denial came after Pelosi made headlines when her husband, who has become known for making stock trades worth millions, made a purchase of computer chip stock.

Pelosi's office has defended purchases by her husband and reiterated that Pelosi, who could bring a measure preventing lawmakers and their spouses from trading stock to the House floor for a vote, does not own any stock.

Pelosi is worth an estimated $114 million, according to her 2018 personal financial disclosure. She is the sixth-richest member of the House and the 10th richest member of Congress, according to data tracked by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Several elected Republicans and Democrats have spoken out in recent months in favor of efforts and measures to prevent members of Congress from stock trading, but it appears there is no consensus among members in the Senate or House on what a final bill should look like.

Fox News Digital’s Kyle Morris contributed reporting.