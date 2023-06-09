Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York Legislature greenlights April primary date for 2024

2020 presidential primary was held June 23

Associated Press
New York's 2024 presidential primary would be moved up to April 2 under a bill approved by the state Legislature.

New York's 2020 Democratic presidential primary was held on June 23. There was no Republican presidential primary.

NEW YORK'S LEGAL BID TO REDRAW HOUSE MAP COULD DECIDE CONTROL OF CHAMBER

The bill was sponsored by the Democratic leaders in state Senate and Assembly and approved in both houses late Thursday.

NY Fox News graphic

New York lawmakers have approved an April 2 primary date for next year's presidential election.

Under the Democratic Party rules, New York could send additional delegates to the national convention if two neighboring states have their primaries on the same day.

NEW YORK LAWMAKERS APPROVE BILL CREATING STATE REPARATIONS COMMISSION

There are proposals in neighboring Pennsylvania and Connecticut to set April 2 as the presidential primary date. However, the state Senate in Connecticut adjourned this week without voting on that state's proposal.

The New York measure will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her consideration.

