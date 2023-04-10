Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

New York Legislature delays budget again: 'zero movement in discussions'

Disagreements over Gov. Hochul's housing, bail amendments led NY lawmakers to miss the April 1 budget deadline

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York state lawmakers passed another weeklong extension for the state's budget Monday to ensure state operations run undisrupted and workers get paid as budget negotiations continue.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli highlighted the need for lawmakers to push the deadline yet again when he sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday urging her to take action to ensure 83,000 state workers get paid in time for the next payroll cycle.

State lawmakers will not be paid themselves until a budget is passed, DiNapoli’s office said, and it is not clear how long it'll take Democratic legislative leaders to reach an agreement.

NEW YORK LAWMAKERS BLAME 'BIG BUDGET ISSUES' FOR LIKELY FAILURE TO MEET DEADLINE

The legislators missed the original April 1 deadline for adopting a state budget because of disagreements over the governor's proposals to change bail rules and create new housing.

New York lawmakers have voted for another weeklong extension for the state's budget as they struggle to pass a new one.

New York lawmakers have voted for another weeklong extension for the state's budget as they struggle to pass a new one. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

There has been "zero movement in discussions" on any other issues besides bail and housing in a state budget that is now more than a week late, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters on Monday.

"I don't believe that we should be doing policy on budgets, I've been very clear on that," Heastie said.

NY GOV. KATHY HOCHUL RAISES CIGARETTE TAX, INCREASES STATE SCHOOL AID AS PART OF BUDGET PROPOSAL

Hochul, a Democrat, said Saturday during an Easter celebration that although it will take additional time to solidify a final budget, she's "confident" that progress is being made.

With a second extension, the Legislature would have through April 17 to either pass a budget or extend the process again.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt called disagreements among the Democratic leaders "a sticking point."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"New Yorkers have suffered enough by Democrat policies making our state less affordable and less safe," he said.

More from Politics