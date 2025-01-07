Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York Court of Appeals denies Trump motion to stop criminal case sentencing

President-elect Donald Trump is awaiting a ruling from the US Supreme Court on his emergency motion to stay his Jan 10 sentencing

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , Greg Norman , Maria Paronich Fox News
Published | Updated
Judge Merchan determined to 'stain' Trump as convicted felon, Gregg Jarrett says Video

Judge Merchan determined to 'stain' Trump as convicted felon, Gregg Jarrett says

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on Judge Merchan's Trump sentencing and how officials in the Empire State have focused on the president-elect despite rampant crime. 

The New York Court of Appeals has denied a motion filed by President-elect Donald Trump to stay the Jan. 10 sentencing in the New York v. Trump case.

​​Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan case in May 2024. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office worked to prove that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to quiet her claims of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. 

New York Judge Juan Merchan set Trump's sentencing date in the case earlier this month, ahead of his inauguration as president on Jan. 20. The former and upcoming president had requested the verdict in the case be vacated based on the Supreme Court's presidential immunity decision last year, which was denied by Merchan.  

TRUMP FILES MOTION TO STAY ‘UNLAWFUL SENTENCING’ IN NEW YORK CASE

Trump New York trial

Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. ( Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump filed a motion to stay the Jan. 10 sentencing with the New York State Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court. 

The New York Court of Appeals denied Trump's request Thursday morning. The status of his appeal at the U.S. Supreme Court is pending.

JUDGE DENIES TRUMP MOTION TO STOP NY CRIMINAL CASE SENTENCING

Earlier this week, New York Appeals Court Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer issued a filing saying that "after consideration of the papers submitted and the extensive oral argument, movant’s application for an interim stay is denied." 

Trump remains set to be sentenced on Friday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m., pending the Supreme Court's decision. He plans to attend virtually. 

Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Manhattan Criminal Court

Former President Donald Trump, alongside his attorney Todd Blanche, right, speaks to the media as he arrives for his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS)

Trump has maintained his innocence in the case and repeatedly railed against it as an example of lawfare promoted by Democrats in an effort to hurt his election efforts ahead of November. 

Fox News' Emma Colton and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

