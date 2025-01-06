Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump files motion to stay 'unlawful sentencing' in New York case

'President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,' Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said

By Emma Colton , Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Judge Merchan determined to 'stain' Trump as convicted felon, Gregg Jarrett says Video

Judge Merchan determined to 'stain' Trump as convicted felon, Gregg Jarrett says

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss his take on Judge Merchan's Trump sentencing and how officials in the Empire State have focused on the president-elect despite rampant crime. 

President-elect Donald Trump filed a motion to stay the Jan. 10 sentencing in the New York v. Trump case, Fox Digital has learned. 

"Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt. The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed," Trump spokesman and incoming White House communications Director Steven Cheung told Fox Digital on Monday morning. 

NEW YORK JUDGE SETS TRUMP SENTENCING DAYS BEFORE INAUGURATION

Donald Trump closeup shot

US President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a meeting with Frances President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on December 7, 2024. Trump makes his first international trip since his election win, preparing for a day of intense diplomacy before attending the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame cathedral restored after the 2019 fire. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SARAH MEYSSONNIER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (Sarah Meyssonnier)

"The American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts. We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again," Cheung continued. 

New York Judge Juan Merchan set Trump's sentencing date in the case earlier this month, ahead of his inauguration as president on Jan. 20. Trump is set to be sentenced on Friday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

​​Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan case in May. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office worked to prove that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to quiet her claims of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump in Manhattan court at table

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30:  Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in court for his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. Judge Juan Merchan gave the jury instructions, and deliberations are entering their second day. The former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.  (Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump has maintained his innocence in the case and repeatedly railed against it as an example of lawfare promoted by Democrats in an effort to hurt his election efforts ahead of November. 

"Virtually ever legal scholar and pundit says THERE IS NO (ZERO!) CASE AGAINST ME. The Judge fabricated the facts, and the law, no different than the other New York Judicial and Prosecutorial Witch Hunts. That’s why businesses are fleeing New York, taking with them millions of jobs, and BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN TAXES. The legal system is broken, and businesses can’t take a chance in getting caught up in this quicksand. IT’S ALL RIGGED, in this case against a political opponent, ME!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening of the case. 

