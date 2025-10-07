Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

New Jersey Dem hopeful vows to sue Trump over troop deployments, says states would pay the price

Trump has sent or threatened to deploy National Guard troops to nearly dozen cities since January

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Mikie Sherrill is 'hyper-partisan': Jack Ciattarelli

Mikie Sherrill is 'hyper-partisan': Jack Ciattarelli

Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli slams his Democratic opponent Mikie Sherrill on 'Hannity.'

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill on Monday vowed to sue the Trump administration if the president were to deploy National Guard troops to the Garden State. 

Sherrill, who currently represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District, made the comments during a town hall broadcast live on Univision 41 Nueva York. The audience asked Sherrill questions in Spanish, and she responded in English. 

An audience member who said his family had fled the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela asked Sherrill what she would do if President Donald Trump deployed federal troops to New Jersey. 

Sherrill, a former Navy veteran and federal prosecutor, said American troops "should not be on the streets of our country" – only in rare cases like an insurrection or a national crisis. She added that troops are not trained for policing missions like local law enforcement.  

PRITZKER SUES TRUMP TO BLOCK NATIONAL GUARD ACTION IN ILLINOIS

New Jersey Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill

Representative Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey, during a news conference about a Signal messaging chat used by Trump administration officials, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.  (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"And that’s why, as governor, should Trump try to deploy troops on our streets, I would be very opposed to that. I’d immediately take him to court and demand that he stop this – because I think it’s illegal – and ensure that here in New Jersey, people are kept safe," Sherrill said.

SHERRILL FIRES BACK AT GOP RIVAL AS QUESTIONS SWIRL OVER HER MILITARY RECORDS: 'HAND IN THE COOKIE JAR'

Sherrill is running against Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. 

New Jersey Democratic Representative Mikie Sherrill

Representative Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey, during an interview in New York, US, on Friday, May 2, 2025.  (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Since returning to office in January, President Trump has either sent or threatened to send federal troops to nearly a dozen cities – including Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Memphis – that his administration has portrayed as crime-ridden and dangerous. 

CIATTARELLI UNLOADS ON MIKIE SHERRILL IN NJ TOWN HALL, CITING IMMIGRATION AND NAVAL ACADEMY: ‘NOT A CENTRIST’

Illinois and Chicago have sued the Trump administration to stop the president from sending hundreds of National Guard troops to the Windy City. That legal challenge came after a federal judge blocked the guard’s deployment in Portland, Oregon. 

Police in Portland, Oregon

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 05, 2025, in Portland, Oregon.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Trump administration has defended the deployments, saying they are necessary to curb violent crime and restore law and order. Several officials have pushed back, accusing the Trump administration of overreach and warning that federal intervention only inflames the situation. 

Last month, a federal judge said the Trump administration "willfully" broke federal law by deploying Guard troops to Los Angeles earlier this year over protests about immigration raids. 

