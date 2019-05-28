New doc shows Beto admitting he's a 'giant a**hole' to his staff

HBO will feature a documentary Tuesday night that features former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, expressing gratitude to his 2018 senatorial campaign staff for dealing with him as he sometimes acted like a "giant a**hole."

"I know I was a giant a**hole to be around sometimes," O'Rourke said while huddled with his staff after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, beat him. "You all never allowed my shortcomings to get in the way of running the best campaign this state has ever seen -- and so, I just am super, super grateful for you guys."

According to The Daily Beast, the documentary also shows footage of O'Rourke -- who came off "as charismatic yet controlling" -- criticizing his staff. He reportedly criticizes his road manager in front of her campaign colleagues, citing a variety of complaints.

News of his comments came after other mea culpas on O'Rourke's part while he campaigned for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

In an attempt to reboot his campaign amid comparatively low poll numbers, O'Rourke told "The View" that he regretted appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair. "Yeah, I think it reinforces that perception of privilege," he said in May when co-host Joy Behar asked whether he looked "elitist."

He also apologized for a comment he made about his wife doing most of the work in raising their kids. "In a real ham-handed way, I was trying to acknowledge that she has a lion's share of responsibility during this campaign," he told "The View."

O'Rourke trailed many of his 2020 contenders in RealClearPolitics polling average -- taking just 3.7 percent of support.

In May, the 2020 hopeful called for impeachment proceedings to begin against President Trump, citing Trump's refusal to comply with congressional subpoenas.

"It's an incredibly serious, sober decision that we should make as a country. Really the last resort when every other option has failed us," he said.