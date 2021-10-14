Andrew Cuomo: New book reveals alleged story about father Mario calling him out

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio aide Karen Hinton is coming out with a book titled "Penis Politics" in which she describes how the disgraced governor was admonished by his father Mario Cuomo for comparing women’s "t–ties."

Hinton, the former press secretary to Cuomo and de Blasio, is coming out with the book on Dec. 1 about "the toxic brew, of ego, entitlement, and bro-culture" in politics.

Hinton, who worked with the disgraced governor when he was federal housing secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, had publicly accused Cuomo of bullying and "inappropriately" hugging her when she worked for him two decades ago.

In "Penis Politics," she writes, "When I was Andrew’s press secretary … he told me a story about when he was in college and his father Mario Cuomo was New York Secretary of State."

Detailing what he allegedly said: "Andrew and a friend of his were standing next to his father’s state car, waiting for Mario to finish up an event. The college-aged Andrew and his friend passed the time by comparing the attributes of breasts of women they knew: Who had large ‘t–ties,’ who had small ones, and the pros and cons of how to handle each. They were beside themselves with laughter.

"The window came down. Unknown to them, Mario was in the car already and heard every word. The laughter stopped. Mario Cuomo was fuming. ‘Don’t ever talk that way again about women, whether I hear it or not,’ Mario lectured Andrew. No wink, wink, nod, nod from Mario Cuomo to his son." Hinton says.

"Andrew Cuomo told New Yorkers on the day he resigned, that ‘the lines’ on behavior by men toward women had moved as he grew older. But Mario knew where the line was, even forty years earlier, and he tried to teach his son, one future governor to another."

Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi hit back at Hinton with a typically charmless response to Page Six: "In 2018, when Ms. Hinton was not consumed with chasing headlines to sell a book, she wrote: ‘I’ve been fortunate to have male bosses, like Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio, who know how to be respectful of women even while being no-nonsense managers.’ Consider that when gauging her credibility and this latest transparent attempt to rewrite history."

Hinton’s book, fully titled "Penis Politics: A Memoir of Women, Men And Power," follows her op-ed coining the term "penis politics" to describe how powerful men assert control over women in a subordinate position.

"I learned lessons in penis politics throughout my life from my interactions with high school coaches and principals, boyfriends, college professors, newspaper editors, lovers, and politicians," Hinton said.

"Along the way, I struggled to master strategies for dealing with men of power that many women will recognize from their own lives.

"While the details of their stories may vary from mine, what remains consistent are the ways in which misogyny, sex and discrimination shape how girls and women view themselves and their options."

The book, to be published by Sartoris Literary Group, also describes how Bill Clinton allegedly tried to hit on her and further confrontations with Cuomo and de Blasio.