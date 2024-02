Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Nathan Wade appears to have made far more visits to the neighborhood of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis than previously admitted in court.

A Friday filing from the attorney of former President Trump claims to show at least 35 visits by Wade to the Hapeville neighborhood before he was hired.

Wade testified last week that he did not visit Willis's condo more than 10 times before being hired in Nov. 2021. Willis and Wade maintain that their relationship began in early 2022.

Willis hired Wade in 2021 to help prosecute her sweeping racketeering case against Trump. Trump co-defendant Michael Roman alleged in court filings last month that Willis should be disqualified from the case, claiming she financially benefited from hiring Wade because of their personal relationship.

The date when the two lawyers' relationship began is key to the ongoing dispute brought by Trump's attorneys, who argue that their romantic fling compromised the integrity of the case.

The defense is trying to prove the existence and extent of any financial benefit to Willis from Wade from their relationship , which is the crux of their argument that Willis should be disqualified.

Cellphone data also seems to show that Wade twice traveled to Willis's apartment late at night without leaving until the next morning.

Wade and Willis have both testified that they did not sleep together at the Hapeville condo.

"We are required to respond to the filing via the court, and we are preparing a response now," a spokesperson for Willis said of the Friday filing, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Friday affidavit asserts that cellphone data shows Willis and Wade sharing more than 2,000 phone calls and just under 12,000 text messages in the first 11 months of 2021.

Judge Scott McAfee will now need to decide whether to admit the Friday affidavit and the cellphone data it contains into evidence.

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.