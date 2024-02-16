DA Fani Willis takes stand for second day amid claims of 'improper' affair with Trump prosecutor

Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, verbally sparred with lawyers for hours at an evidentiary hearing regarding her relationship with the lead prosecutor who she hired to bring the case against Trump.

At one point, presiding Judge Scott McAfee called a five-minute recess to apparently let tempers cool down.

When court was back in session, he told lawyers to stop "talking over each other" and cautioned Willis, saying, "we have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I'm going to have no choice but to strike your testimony."

Willis, who was notably adverse to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, said she "had some choice words about some of the things" Merchant and her client Michael Roman — Trump's codefendant in the case — said in the motion. Willis called the motion "dishonest" and "extremely offensive."

At one point, she held up a printed copy of the allegations against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, "this is a lie!"

Willis also called defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant's interests "contrary to democracy."

Willis appeared flustered throughout the hearing, mentioned rushing to take the stand when she was called, and according to some who watched the hearing online, appeared to be wearing her dress backwards.