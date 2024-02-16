DA Fani Willis takes stand for second day amid claims of 'improper' affair with Trump prosecutor
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will testify against claims she had an 'improper' affair with Nathan Wade, a lawyer she hired to help prosecute former President Trump and others accused of conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, verbally sparred with lawyers for hours at an evidentiary hearing regarding her relationship with the lead prosecutor who she hired to bring the case against Trump.
At one point, presiding Judge Scott McAfee called a five-minute recess to apparently let tempers cool down.
When court was back in session, he told lawyers to stop "talking over each other" and cautioned Willis, saying, "we have to listen to the questions as asked. And if this happens again and again, I'm going to have no choice but to strike your testimony."
Willis, who was notably adverse to defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant, said she "had some choice words about some of the things" Merchant and her client Michael Roman — Trump's codefendant in the case — said in the motion. Willis called the motion "dishonest" and "extremely offensive."
At one point, she held up a printed copy of the allegations against her in both hands and turned to the judge yelling, "this is a lie!"
Willis also called defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant's interests "contrary to democracy."
Willis appeared flustered throughout the hearing, mentioned rushing to take the stand when she was called, and according to some who watched the hearing online, appeared to be wearing her dress backwards.
In another brewing legal headache for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Georgia state lawmakers last week officially kicked off their investigation into allegations of misconduct by her office.
Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert opened a Feb. 9 meeting of the state Senate Special Committee on investigations with a bombshell revelation that multiple whistleblowers from the Fulton County DA's office have come forward to testify against their boss. He said they allege Willis misused state and federal funds — allegations that come after the embattled DA admitted to having a relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade that critics have called "improper."
"This is not a political witch hunt; this is a quest for the truth," Cowsert said at Friday's meeting, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
House Republicans have also subpoenaed Willis to testify on separate allegations that she misused federal funds and fired a whistleblower in her office. Responding, her office said, "These false allegations are included in baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the previous administration who was terminated for cause. The courts that have ruled found no merit in these claims. We expect the same result in any pending litigation."
Georgia Republicans are leading their own investigation over the objections of Democrats who say Willis' critics are politically motivated.
"I think a political witch hunt or show trial would damage Georgians' faith in both our political and legal system," Democratic state Sen. Gloria Butler said, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
But Republicans have plowed ahead. "You lose the confidence of the public and the fairness of the criminal justice system if they think prosecutors are engaged in prosecution so their lovers can get rich," Cowsert said.
Fox News legal editor Kerri Urbahn said on "Outnumbered" Thursday that Fulton County DA Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade are facing a "legal problem" in addition to potential disqualification from their case against former President Trump due to allegedly having an "improper" affair.
Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee, who is overseeing the sweeping racketeering case against Trump, heard evidence on Thursday related to the allegations.
A former "good friend" of Willis testified Thursday that she has "no doubt" the district attorney and Wade had a "romantic" relationship starting in 2019, contradicting Willis’ prior statements to the court. Willis claimed in court that she and Wade "have been professional associates and friends since 2019," and "there was no personal relationship" between her and Wade in November 2021 at the time of Wade’s appointment.
Civil rights attorney and Fox News Media contributor Leo Terrell said this "bombshell" witness testimony points to disqualification.
Urbahn concurred and went further, "I completely agree with Leo Terrell that the witness testimony this morning, saying that their relationship began long before they said it did in a court filing, would be grounds for disqualification if it's true. And not only disqualification, Emily, but also it's a legal problem for them, as you just mentioned, you know, to lie in a court filing. That's a crime."
She added that Republican state lawmakers in Georgia "have a number of people who are willing to come forward to testify against" Wade in this case.
"If you have a witness testifying that a relationship began long before when they said it did in a court filing, it's a big problem," Urbahn said. "I just think this is, at a minimum, this is a bad day for the Democrats' lawfare campaign against Donald Trump."
Much of Fulton County District Attorney's testimony on Thursday focused on vacations she took with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, including Caribbean cruises and visiting wine country in California.
Both testified that Wade routinely paid for the trips and Willis would reimburse him with cash. When repeatedly pressed about whether any records existed for her withdrawals of the funds, Willis said she was accustomed and taught by her father to keep 6 months of regular expenses on hand in cash.
Wade took the stand earlier in the hearing. Craig Gillen, attorney for Trump co-defendant David Shafer who also asked the court to disqualify Willis, questioned Wade earlier about Willis' repayments to him for vacations that were made in cash.
Wade admitted that he did not have deposit slips or receipts to support his claims.
"You don’t have a single solitary deposit slip to corroborate or support any of your allegations that you were paid by Ms. Willis in cash, do you?" Gillen asked.
"No, sir," Wade said.
"Not a single solitary one," Gillen pressed.
"Not a one."
The defense is trying to prove the existence and extent of any financial benefit to Willis from Wade from their relationship, which is the crux of their argument that Willis should be disqualified.
Wade also testified that he was not paid by Fulton County as much as the defense claims. In 2022 specifically, Fulton County paid roughly $300,000 to his law firm. But Wade said he received roughly $100,000 because the payments were dispersed between the three people who worked at the firm, all of whom had contracts with the Fulton County DA's office for various reasons.
Former Assistant District Attorney Phil Holloway joined "Outnumbered" on Thursday to weigh in on the evidentiary hearing on the misconduct allegations against District Attorney Fani Willis.
Holloway said that the argument laid out by attorney Ashleigh Merchant, who represents Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, would be sufficient grounds to disqualify Willis from prosecuting the Georgia election interference case if proven.
"Not only Fani Willis, but everyone who works for her," Holloway said. "We know there was a relationship. What we also have heard, at least from a former employee under oath, is that the people who are talking about this relationship are lying about it — they're saying that it started much earlier than Nathan Wade has said in his affidavit file. So that raises a big question."
The next big question for Merchant to prove is "whether or not there was a solid proof of financial gain by District Attorney Willis as a result of her steering taxpayer money through a no-bid contract to her boyfriend Nathan Wade. That's what this is all really about."
The allegations against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are that she and her lover, special prosecutor Nathan Wade, reaped financial benefits from their relationship.
In legal filings last month, Michael Roman alleged that Wade billed Fulton County for 24 hours of work on a single day in November 2021, shortly after being appointed as a special prosecutor, and that Willis financially benefited from her alleged lover’s padded taxpayer-funded salary by taking lavish vacations together on his dime.
According to the court documents, Wade, who has no RICO and felony prosecution experience, billed taxpayers $654,000 since January 2022.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said Monday that "the particulars" of Wade’s experience will not be relevant in the evidentiary hearing, which began on Thursday, Feb. 15, adding, "in my mind as long as a lawyer has a heartbeat and a bar card that lawyer’s appointment standing alone is a matter within the District Attorney’s discretion."
McAfee said the issues "at point" here are "whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature, when it formed and whether it continues. And that's only relevant because it's in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship."
Willis responded to the allegations in a court filing and admitted to having a "personal" relationship with Wade but denied any conflict of interest. She told the Superior Court that while the allegations against her are "salacious," they have no "merit."
Four co-defendants in the sprawling case against former President Trump for alleged election interference filed motions earlier this year moving for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team to be disqualified.
Judge Scott McAfee said that "it's clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one."
"The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so, what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit," the judge said to table-set Thursday and Friday's hearings.
Willis has admitted to having a "personal" relationship with Wade but has denied any conflict of interest. She also argued that according to Georgia law, in order for a district attorney to be forcibly removed from a case, the conflict of interest has to be harmful to a defendant's case.
The defense team say they have two more witnesses to call up Friday. Judge McAfee indicated he would not rule from the bench after what is expected to be at least five hours of testimony.
On Thursday, Willis' former friend and colleague at the district attorney’s office Robin Yeartie dropped a bombshell when testified that she had "no doubt" Willis and Wade had a "romantic" relationship starting in 2019, contradicting Willis’ prior statements to the court that their relationship began in 2022. Wade was hired in 2021.
Nathan Wade, who took to the witness stand for hours on Thursday, revealed that he was battling cancer in 2020 and a portion of 2021, and told the court he wasn’t dating anyone in 2021.
Defense lawyers Ashleigh Merchant, Craig Gillen, Steve Stadow, who led the bulk of the questioning Thursday are trying to prove the existence and extent of any financial benefit to Willis from Wade from their relationship, which is the crux of their argument that Willis should be disqualified.
Much of Willis' testimony focused on vacations she took with Wade, including Caribbean cruises and visiting wine country California.
Both testified that Wade would routinely paid for the trips and Willis would reimburse him with cash. When repeatedly pressed about whether any records existed for her withdrawals of the funds, she said she was accustomed and taught by her father to keep 6 months of regular expenses on hand in cash.
Wade admitted that he did not have deposit slips or receipts to support his claims that Willis reimbursed him with cash.
A hearing to hash out evidence in allegations that Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis had an "improper" affair with a colleague prosecuting the case against former President Donald Trump will move into the second day of witness testimony on Friday.
On Thursday, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presided over a marathon, and at some points contentious, day of testimony in which lawyers for defendants in the case grilled witnesses in an attempt to show that Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade were romantically involved when Willis hired him, and that she financially benefitted from the relationship.
The courtroom hit a boiling point Thursday afternoon when Willis herself took the witness stand, after several attempts to avoid it, and was so combative that the judge had to step in multiple times to cool tensions.
Willis is expected to take the stand again Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.
