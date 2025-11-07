Nancy Mace’s ex claims she fabricated sexual assault allegations in plot with friend’s estranged wife: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ex-fiancé of Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., filed a lawsuit this week claiming that she fabricated sexual assault allegations against him in a scheme she allegedly manufactured with a friend’s estranged wife, reports said.

The lawsuit filed by Patrick Bryant on Thursday claims allegations made against him in a May lawsuit from a "Jane Doe" were false, according to WCSC. The outlet reported that the original lawsuit claimed Doe was assaulted in 2018 at the home of Eric Bowman by another man and that he and Bryant filmed it — an alleged incident that Mace referenced during a speech on the House floor in Washington, D.C., earlier this year.

In the new lawsuit, Bryant alleges he is the only victim and that Mace worked with Bowman’s estranged wife to make up the assault that involved Doe, who previously worked for Bryant, WCSC reported.

Bryant further claimed that Doe filed the May lawsuit based on Mace’s false allegations, noting that the Republican lawmaker thought Bryant was cheating during their relationship and attempted to hack his phone, according to WCSC. The two split in November 2023.

NANCY MACE DEMANDS AIRPORT CEO RESIGN AFTER CLAIMS SHE MISTREATED STAFF

Bryant is alleging that Mace and the estranged wife of Bowman — who is a mutual acquaintance of the pair — worked to convince the Jane Doe that they found a video of her being "gang raped" on Bryant’s phone, the New York Post reported.

Despite the alleged victim claiming she didn’t recall what they were talking about and had no memory of the incident, Mace insisted she had evidence, the newspaper cited the lawsuit as saying.

"What Mace did not tell Doe is that she concocted an entire false narrative of an assault, to blackmail Bryant, gain leverage in their separation proceedings, and try to ruin Bryant for her personal gain," the lawsuit reportedly said.

NANCY MACE ACCUSES GOP RIVAL OF CHILD SEX CRIME LENIENCY AS SC GUBERNATORIAL RACE HEATS UP

Bryant is now suing for defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to the Post.

"I will release evidence on Monday proving predator and alleged rapist Patrick Bryant from my floor speech is once again lying to the court in his frivolous complaint. I just got him sanctioned last week for weaponizing the court against me and rape victim Jane Doe. I plan on doing it again in this case after we move to dismiss," Mace wrote on X on Friday morning.

"It’s disgusting that a man who abused women for years would sue his victims. Gross. Offensive. Very strange behavior. And I worry about the women who have come forward and their safety. Who in their right mind does that?" she added.

"Just saw the third-party complaint from Patrick Bryant," Mace said in another post on X on Thursday. "It’s almost as if this alleged rapist and peeping tom is trying to write me another check. I just got him sanctioned in court. And rape victim Jane Doe and I are still waiting on him to pay our legal fees after he weaponized the court against us."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will file a motion to dismiss and counter claim abuse of process, conspiracy, and you guessed it — more attorney fees," she added.