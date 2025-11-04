Nancy Mace demands airport CEO resign after claims she mistreated staff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is demanding the resignation of Charleston Airport CEO Elliot Summey and threatening legal action after airport officials accused her of mistreating staff.

"My lawyers are examining EVERY LEGAL OPTION," Mace wrote in a post to X. "Elliot — I’m waiting for that resignation letter. Tomorrow morning. Get your computer ready and start typing. You’re completely and totally COOKED."

"And everyone involved should resign. NOW. IMMEDIATELY! And RETRACT every single phony claim."

Mace, who launched a bid to become South Carolina’s next governor earlier this year, has vigorously rejected claims that she mistreated airport security. Last month, the Charleston International Airport filed an incident report on her conduct prior to a flight she took on Oct. 30.

Security filed the report on the same day.

"We arrive at the TSA checkpoint in less than a minute and found Rep. Mace waiting at the entrance very irate. She immediately started walking towards her gate. During the entire escort, Rep. Mace was talking loudly, using profanity at times for others to hear," the report reads.

"Mace started cursing and stated that this is no way to treat a f---ing United States Representative. She also stated that she was tired of the police being incompetent. Ms. Mace was then escorted to B-8 where she stood for approximately 10 minutes before boarding her flight."

In response to a request for comment, Charleston Airport Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Spencer Pryor said he valued the work of the airport's law enforcement.

"At Charleston International Airport, the safety and security of our more than 6 million passengers, elected officials, and guests who travel through our terminal is our highest priority. Our nationally accredited Airport Police Department works tirelessly alongside our local, state and federal partners to ensure a secure and welcoming environment for all who use our facility," Pryor said.

"I am deeply grateful for their service and the vital role they play in keeping Charleston International Airport safe, secure and operational around the clock. I want to be clear: I wholeheartedly support the men and women of the Charleston Regional Aviation Authority, TSA, Customs and Border Protection and Joint Base Charleston for their hard work and dedication."

Mace called the incident report false and a political hit job. Members of airport security have been asked to work without pay during an ongoing, 35-day government shutdown.

"The airport and the airline probably shouldn’t have falsified a report against a sitting member of Congress! They should apologize, take responsibility for this and resign."

On Monday evening, Mace posted 18 minutes of airport security footage, seemingly detailing her time at the Charleston Airport on Oct. 30. The video shows Mace getting out of her car, initially walking into the airport without an escort, going through a TSA security checkpoint and then receiving a police escort to her gate.

While at the gate, Mace can be seen talking on the phone and texting.

The footage of Mace is, at times, difficult to make out. But for much of the video, Mace had minimal interaction with the officers.

Mace’s office has not said what specific kinds of legal action the congresswoman may bring against the airport or its staff.