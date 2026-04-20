Nancy Mace moves to expel fellow Republican Cory Mills, setting up rare House vote this week

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FIRST ON FOX: The House of Representatives will see a rare expulsion vote this week after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said she would seek the removal of an embattled Republican from Congress.

Mace filed a motion to expel Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., on Monday evening, teeing up a chamber-wide vote later this week.

Mace’s resolution, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accuses Mills of misrepresenting his military service, sexual misconduct, campaign finance violations and illicit involvement in federal contracts as a member of Congress, among other charges.

The expulsion push comes after NOTUS reported on Monday that Mills was drafting a similar resolution to remove Mace from the chamber.

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A spokesperson for Mills did not immediately return a request for comment on Mace’s expulsion resolution or the status of the congressman’s measure targeting Mace.

"As a survivor, I will always stand up and right the wrongs of others," Mace, who is running for governor of South Carolina, wrote on social media Monday. "He is only coming after me because he knows he’s next."

Mills has faced a bevy of recent scandals, including allegedly threatening an ex-girlfriend with revenge porn after they broke up and a separate assault allegation that law enforcement responded to in Washington, D.C., last year.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged. Mills is seeking a third House term this November and President Donald Trump has endorsed his re-election campaign.

It is unclear whether Mace’s resolution could clear the two-thirds threshold required to expel a member of Congress.

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Lawmakers in both parties have largely stopped short of calling for Mills’ removal, though many have voiced concern about the serious allegations against him.

"If there's evidence of criminal misconduct and wrongdoing, I hold the same standard for every member of Congress, whether they're a Democrat or Republican," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital last week when asked about whether she would support expelling Mills.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., is also expected to face an expulsion vote as soon as Tuesday if she does not resign.

The House Ethics Committee is expected to recommend its suggested punishment against Cherfilus-McCormick for violating more than two dozen ethics rules during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. She is also facing a separate federal criminal indictment.

Reps. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, resigned last week to avoid looming expulsion votes, though both scandal-plagued lawmakers were likely at higher risk of being successfully removed by their colleagues. Swalwell has been accused by at least five women of sexual misconduct, while Gonzales admitted to an extramarital affair with a staffer who later died by suicide.

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The looming expulsion vote is not the first time Mace and Mills are set to clash on the House floor.

Mace’s push to censure Mills and strip him of two committee assignments was overwhelmingly rejected by the House in November 2025. More than 300 lawmakers voted to send the matter to the House Ethics Committee, which is also investigating Mills for domestic violence and misrepresenting his military service, among other allegations of misconduct.

House GOP leadership has continued to stand by the embattled Florida Republican.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has urged lawmakers to let Ethics Committee proceedings run their course prior to punitive measures, told reporters last week that he would be "looking into" the status of the Mills probe.

The House Ethics Committee released a statement Monday stating that its investigation into Mills that began in November 2025 was still ongoing. The panel noted its inquiry involves "sexual misconduct and/or dating violence."

The traditionally secretive panel did not specify a timeline for when it plans to wrap up the probe.