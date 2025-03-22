Expand / Collapse search
Musk threatens to sue after Democrat ex-Rep Jamaal Bowman calls him a 'Nazi' and 'thief' during TV appearance

Elon Musk warns he's 'had enough' and 'lawsuit inbound' after ex-Rep Jamaal Bowman's CNN appearance

Trump blasts NYT report on Elon Musk and secret China war plans Video

Trump blasts NYT report on Elon Musk and secret China war plans

The ‘Outnumbered’ panelists break down President Donald Trump’s fiery response to a New York Times report claiming the White House planned to brief Elon Musk on classified military strategies for a potential war with China.

Elon Musk has threatened to sue after former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., used a recent TV appearance on CNN to call President Donald Trump's top adviser a "Nazi" and a "thief." 

"I’ve had enough. Lawsuit inbound," Musk wrote on X on Friday, replying to a clip of Bowman's recent round table discussion on CNN.

Bowman, who was defeated in last July's Democratic primary by a centrist pro-Israel candidate, told a panel of commentators that the "American people do not trust Elon Musk and Elon Musk is incompetent in his position." 

TRUMP FLOATS IDEA OF CONVICTED TESLA ARSONISTS SERVING SENTENCES IN EL SALVADOR PRISONS: ‘LOVELY CONDITIONS'

Bowman leaves the Capitol

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., leaves the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"How do we know? Because they fired tens of thousands of people, was challenged in court. The court said the people have to go back, and now the people are coming back," Bowman told CNN.

"He's incompetent. He's a thief. He's a Nazi. And people don't trust him," Bowman claimed of Musk. 

Left-wing media accused Musk of doing a "Nazi salute" when the tech billionaire addressed a crowd on Trump's Inauguration Day. 

His mother, Maye Musk, called on her son to sue CNN and other outlets for peddling the "Nazi salute" narrative. 

Other Democrats have lauded fascist claims against Musk, including Bowman's former fellow "Squad" member, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who said last month Musk was a "Nazi nepo baby."

Elon Musk en route to join Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey

Elon Musk steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, on March 22, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

JEWISH TESLA OWNER DEMANDS HATE CRIME CHARGES AFTER CYBERTRUCK DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA

Bowman, a former member of the progressive, left-wing "Squad" of Democrats of color in the House of Representatives, was defeated by George Latimer in July's Democratic primary in New York's 16th congressional district. Bowman, who accused Israel of "genocide" during its war against Hamas terrorists, claimed that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the deep-pocketed pro-Israel group, spent millions to "brainwash" voters against him. 

The House notably censured Bowman in 2023 for pulling a fire alarm in the Capitol to interrupt government shutdown negotiations. 

Those who supported Musk's potential legal action included conservative journalist Andy Ngo, who notably garnered recognition after being assaulted by Antifa rioters in Portland, Oregon, in 2019. 

Bowman stands between progressive Democrats Frost and Summer Lee on the House steps

Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Summer Lee, D-Pa., pose for a picture on the House steps of the U.S. Capitol after the last votes before the August recess on Thursday, July 25, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Accusing people of crimes is not protected opinion. CNN is putting itself at risk of liability for bringing on guests who repeat potentially defamatory claims unchallenged," Ngo wrote. 

"Sue him! Defamation against conservatives can’t go unaddressed or it will never end," Rep. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote from his personal X account.

"Fight back!" Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also wrote. 

Danielle Wallace is a breaking news and politics reporter at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on X: @danimwallace

