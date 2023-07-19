Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Hunter Biden
Published

MTG shows censored nude pictures of Hunter Biden during IRS whistleblower hearing

IRS whistleblower says Hunter Biden lied about tax deductions that were really sex club, escort payments

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds up censored photo of Hunter Biden and prostitute Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds up censored photo of Hunter Biden and prostitute

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., holds up a censored photo of Hunter Biden and a prostitute during a House Committee hearing. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., caused a stir when she held up several graphic photos from Hunter Biden’s laptop during a committee hearing Wednesday with IRS whistleblowers alleging misconduct in investigations into the Biden family.

The House Oversight Committee interviewed two IRS whistleblowers alleging political misconduct throughout the Hunter Biden investigation — Special Agent Joseph Ziegler, whose identity was revealed during the hearing, and his IRS supervisor Gary Shapley.

Shapley previously blew the whistle on alleged political influence surrounding prosecutorial decisions throughout the years-long federal probe into President Biden's son.

Ziegler testified Wednesday that Hunter Biden itemized a $10,000 deduction on his 2018 tax return for a supposed golf club membership that was really a sex club membership and that he wrote off payments to prostitutes as business expenses.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Hunter Biden split image

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Hunter Biden (Fox News)

JAMIE RASKIN SAYS HUNTER BIDEN ‘EXERCISING HIS SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS’ IN JAB AT REPUBLICANS

"So, I can tell you that there were deductions for what we believe to be escorts. And then that $10,000 golf club membership. Yes, that was not a golf club membership, that was for a sex club payment," Ziegler told Greene.

Greene held up censored nude photos taken from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and addressed Ziegler. 

"So, when Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him, to travel across state lines from California to Washington, D.C., on June 15, this is a violation of the Mann Act. This was prostitution," Greene said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tim Burchett

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Haiyun Jiang/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This is evidence of Hunter Biden making sex — excuse me, this is my time – making pornography," she said holding up another photo, as Democrats objected.

One member interjected that showing the pictures was "unbecoming of this hearing," and another asked, "Should we be displaying this … in the committee?"

Greene’s time ran out after she was interrupted.

IRS Whistleblower X Joseph Ziegler appears at House Oversight Committee hearing

IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler testifies during a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Ziegler has previously been known as "Whistleblower X." (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ziegler, who identified himself as a gay Democrat with more than a dozen years serving within the IRS' criminal investigative division, appeared for the first time publicly Wednesday, while Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee last month.

The whistleblowers allege that officials at the Justice Department, FBI and IRS interfered in the investigation into Hunter Biden and that decisions in the case were influenced by politics.

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

More from Politics