MTG responds to House Dem planning to hawk merchandise using 'bleach blonde' insult used against her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, on Monday for seeking to profit off her dust-up with the Georgia Republican during a chaotic House hearing last week.

Crockett’s campaign filed a trademark application on Sunday for the phrase "bleach blonde bad built butch body," to be used for hats, hoodies, socks and T-shirts, among other things, according to a document viewed by Fox News Digital.

"I’m very happy with myself. I turn 50 on Monday, and I’m so excited that I’m still alive and healthy and have done so much in life. And I think no matter what shape, size or how we look, we need to be ourselves, not telling women the only way to be attractive or accepted is to have fake boobs, fake hair, fake lashes, and injected faces," Greene told Fox News Digital. "I mean, we all wear makeup and do lashes and stuff sometimes, but it’s out of control. Women need a better message for women."

Tensions ran high at last week’s late night House Oversight Committee meeting to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland.

DOJ WILL NOT TURN OVER BIDEN'S RECORDED INTERVIEW WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR TO CONGRESS

At one point, Crockett criticized Greene’s line of inquiry to fellow Democrats on the committee, to which Greene responded, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading."

It prompted a flurry of jeers from Crockett’s fellow Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who forced the panel to vote on whether Greene could speak further.

Just as Greene was recognized, Crockett asked Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., for clarification, "I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?"

A day later, Crockett announced "A Crockett Clapback Collection" that would "feature various swag that includes random things I’ve said."

HOUSE GOP THREATENS TO HOLD AG GARLAND IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS OVER RECORDINGS OF BIDEN INTERVIEW IN HUR CASE

"The money will go to ensuring that we have a Democratic House!" she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a photo of a male model wearing a black shirt emblazoned with her remarks about Greene.

Greene appeared to indirectly respond with a video of herself on the platform lifting weights, lauding herself as "built and strong."

Crockett, meanwhile, accused Greene of racism during a recent CNN interview. She mentioned Greene's comment about her eyelashes.

A spokesperson for Greene said, "The only person who has made this about color is Jasmine Crockett when she attacked MTG’s hair."

The spokesperson also pointed out that Crockett’s new fundraising venture comes after multiple Democrats accused Chairman Comer of fundraising off of that hearing and other committee proceedings.

SEN DURBIN MULLS REVIVING TOOL THAT COULD STYMIE TRUMP NOMINEES IN ANOTHER TERM

At one point, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the committee, said in the hearing, "There is an ethics principle that no solicitation of a campaign or political contribution may be linked to an action taken or to be taken by a member or employee in his or her official capacity. That's just a reminder to my side. I hope that nobody is linking specific actions that you’re taking on the Oversight Committee to campaign contributions or solicitations."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Greene spokesman accused Democrats of "pure hypocrisy."

But Crockett's office responded to Fox News Digital, "The condemnation of Comer’s email was not merely because it referred the Committee, but rather because the content within it that clearly violates ethics rules."

"In contrast, Rep. Crockett did not engage in an official act merely by saying these six words and one would be hard pressed to find how these six words could be found as one," Crockett’s office added.



Fox News Digital reached out to Raskin’s office to ask whether his comments extended to Crockett as well. Fox News Digital also reached out to Crockett’s campaign for a response to Greene.