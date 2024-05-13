Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department

House GOP takes steps to hold AG Garland in contempt over subpoenaed Biden audio

House Oversight and Judiciary committeess to meet Thursday for markup session on resolution to hold Garland in contempt

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
close
Biden reacts to the conclusion of the Biden classified documents probe Video

Biden reacts to the conclusion of the Biden classified documents probe

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the special counsel's report on President Biden's classified docs on 'Special Report.'

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
Please enter a valid email address.

The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees will consider a resolution Thursday to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his failure to produce the subpoenaed audio recording of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur during his classified records probe. 

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, had previously threatened to hold Garland in contempt of Congress over the Justice Department's failure to produce the audio recordings. 

Each committee will meet Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on Capitol Hill. 

Merrick Garland sitting

US Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with US Attorney Damian Williams, not pictured, as well as federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders, in New York City on November 27, 2023.  (EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

DOJ WILL NOT TURN OVER BIDEN'S RECORDED INTERVIEW WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL HUR TO CONGRESS

The Justice Department last month reminded the committees that it had produced a transcript of Biden's interview with the special counsel, and said it would not turn over the audio recording of that interview. 

Comer said Monday that Garland "has refused to provide the audio files of President Biden’s interview with the Special Counsel." 

Robert Hur and Joe Biden

Republicans are considering holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress over his failure to produce the subpoenaed audio recording of President Biden’s, right, interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur, left. (Getty Images)

"The House Oversight and Judiciary Committees issued lawful subpoenas to Attorney General Garland for the audio recordings of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Hur, yet he continues to defy our subpoenas," Comer said in a statement Monday. "These audio recordings are important to our investigation of President Biden’s willful retention of classified documents and his fitness to be President of the United States." 

Comer added: "There must be consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas and we will move to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress." 

Jim Jordan

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens as Attorney General Merrick Garland appears before a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

HOUSE GOP THREATENS TO HOLD AG GARLAND IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS OVER RECORDINGS OF BIDEN INTERVIEW IN HUR CASE

Hur, who released his report to the public in February after months of investigation, did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling and retaining classified documents, and he stated that he would not bring charges against Biden even if he were not in the Oval Office. 

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other countries, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated "sensitive intelligence sources and methods."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hur, in his report, described Biden as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory" — a description that has raised significant concerns for Biden's 2024 reelection campaign.

Republicans initially subpoenaed Garland for the audio recording in March and set a deadline to turn it over by April 8. 

Brooke Singman is a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, Fox News Channel and FOX Business.

More from Politics