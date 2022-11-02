Mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick blames 'people like Kari Lake' for his death

An anti-Trump group is targeting Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, with a new attack ad featuring the mother of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick blaming those who questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election for her son's death.

In the ad, Gladys Sicknick says, "My son died because of people like Kari Lake."

"Kari Lake is very dangerous for our country. She saw what happened on January 6 and continues to spread the big lie," Sicknick says.

"We're going to have more violence because people, they believe whatever she says," she continues. "It's very dire for our democracy, for our country, with candidates like Kari Lake."

The ad was paid for by the Republican Accountability Project, a group that accuses former President Trump of inciting the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Its leadership includes Bill Kristol, the editor-at-large of The Bulwark, GOP strategist Mike Murphy, and former Jeb Bush aide Tim Miller.

Brian Sicknick was one of five people who died after a mob rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in apparent attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Medical examiners determined that Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after the riot.

Lake, a staunch Trump supporter, has faced intense media scrutiny over her support for the former president's claims about the 2020 election. She has campaigned on strengthening election integrity and pledged to clean up the voter rolls.

"I wish I could sit here and say I have complete faith in the system, I don’t have faith in the system," Lake told the Arizona Republic in an interview last month. "And that’s why I’m going to work with lawmakers to come up with a way that we have secure elections."