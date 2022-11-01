Kari Lake torches 'leftist rag' for op-ed calling her clueless on the border, fentanyl

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake torched The Arizona Republic Tuesday over an op-ed labeling her "clueless" about the border, fentanyl and the NFL's plan to host this season's Super Bowl in the state.

Lake joined "America's Newsroom" to respond to the criticism.

"It's a leftist rag and they've been out to get me since day one. That's okay. Nobody reads them anymore and they're kind of the laughingstock of journalism," she said.

Lake said her focus is on the people of Arizona and not on the "Arizona Repugnant."

"We have crime at a sky-high level in Arizona, fentanyl pouring across, and we are going to take charge of our own border. And I don't care what the Arizona Repugnant says about it. I care what the people of Arizona say, and they say they want a secure border. They're tired of the crime, and they're tired of the fentanyl," she told Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

The Arizona Republic piece claimed Lake's border security rhetoric was "xenophobic" and disputed her claims about fentanyl entering the country through border gaps.

"Finally, the percentage of people who were caught carrying fentanyl after being arrested by the Border Patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. was .02%. Which, coincidentally, seems to be the same percentage of knowledge Lake has about border security, fentanyl or the NFL," columnist EJ Montini wrote.

Additionally, Lake defended her plan to be tough on the border crisis.

"I got word down in Yuma County on Saturday night, three criminal smugglers came in and one of them was shot and killed by Border Patrol. These men were armed with rifles. Apparently, they were shaking down illegal immigrants who were crossing the border and robbing them."

Furthermore, Lake said on day one, she plans to declare an official invasion at the southern border, arguing the Constitution grants states the right to protect themselves "when our federal government fails us."

Lake stated that she is ready for the lawsuits but prepared to fight back.

Perino asked Lake if she believes former President Barack Obama's upcoming trip to Arizona would help her Democratic opponent.

Lake said because Katie Hobbs' "ideas are terrible" that no one would be able to help bring her more support.

"I don't think Biden or anybody can throw her a lifeline. The people are rejecting her. They don't like her policies. They realize she's for open borders, and she's going to try to turn us into California. And frankly, we're not interested in that, doesn't matter who comes in stumps for her."

Lake said she is confident heading into election day and said it is "game over" for Katie Hobbs. Fox News Power Rankings has this race listed as a Toss-Up