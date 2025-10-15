Christian student exposes pricey college textbook calling her a 'white supremacist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student at the University of North Georgia spoke out after revealing that an assigned textbook for one of her courses labeled Christianity as a "U.S.-based white supremacist group."

Kelbie Murphy, a senior at the university, paid roughly $100 for an assigned textbook in her International Public Relations course. In Chapter 8, the opening passage reads: "An internet search produces the following modifier for identity: corporate, sexual, digital, public, racial, national, brand, and even Christian (a U.S.-based white supremacist group)."

"The way it was worded, it listed several marginalized groups, but then only called Christians to be White supremacists," Murphy told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview. "But the scariest thing is that the book was written in 2007."

"This has been shared for almost 20 years, and it was never questioned," Murphy added. "I think American academia needs a definite reevaluation, especially in our textbooks, as we can see from my prime example."

Murphy is a devout Christian who was recently baptized in March, and she was inspired by her grandfather, a Baptist pastor in North Carolina, to "never back down" when it comes to her faith.

"I don't want people who don't know who Jesus is or who don't know what Christianity is to take this and run with this and see Christians as a U.S.-based White supremacist group."

The University of North Georgia did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, but did issue a statement in September after Murphy posted a TikTok video about the textbook that went viral.

"Recently, questions have been raised about a passage in a course textbook. After fully reviewing the concern, we want to be clear: the reference in question was not describing Christians or Christianity," the statement read. "The passage refers to an extremist group that misuses Christian symbols to promote hate."

Murphy did note that her professor and a school official reached out to her after the viral video, offering their apologies for being offended.

The college senior is hoping to assist and possibly teach special needs students after graduation, and has focused her capstone project around the subject.

Murphy previously interned at a nonprofit organization that offers support and inclusive programs for people with disabilities in the Georgia region.

