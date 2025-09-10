Texas A&M regents demand audit of all courses after transgender lesson controversy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents released a statement Wednesday calling for an audit of all of its courses after a student was allegedly removed from a class for questioning transgender-related course content.

"The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will not tolerate actions that damage the reputation of our institutions," the school system said. "The Board has called for immediate and decisive steps to ensure that what happened this week will not be repeated. To that end, the Regents have asked the Chancellor to audit every course and ensure full compliance with all applicable laws."

In a post Monday on X, Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, a Republican, shared video of what he said showed a Texas A&M student being removed from class after objecting to transgender content.

Harrison included a video recorded by a female student who interrupted the lecturer and asked if it was legal to be teaching gender ideology, citing former President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Harrison said in a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that a Texas A&M student whistleblower provided his office with video evidence of being removed from a children’s literature class after objecting to what he called persistent transgender and DEI indoctrination.

In the letter, Harrison alleged that students were "forced to learn the ‘gender unicorn,’ which propagandizes extreme transgender ideology." He claimed the professor encouraged "criminal child grooming" and distributed instructional materials suggesting childhood is a time to explore gender.

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Texas A&M University for comment and was referred to a statement from university President Mark A. Welsh III, who addressed the controversy in a post Monday on Texas A&M’s X account.

"I learned this afternoon that key leaders in the College of Arts and Sciences approved plans to continue teaching course content that was not consistent with the course’s published description," Welsh said. "As a result, I directed the provost to remove the dean and department head from their administrative positions, effective immediately."

"Our students use the published information in the course catalog to make important decisions about the courses they take in pursuit of their degrees. If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down. When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep our word to our students and to the state of Texas."

Fox News Digital's Rachel del Guidice contributed to this report.