More Democrat reps involved in ‘refuse illegal orders’ video report receiving inquiry from US attorney

Three more Democratic lawmakers who participated in a video message encouraging service members to "refuse illegal orders" said they are being investigated by federal prosecutors.

Reps. Jason Crow, of Colorado, Chrissy Houlahan, of Pennsylvania, and Maggie Goodlander, of New Hampshire, all indicated Wednesday that they received inquiries from U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro asking for an interview with them or their attorneys, according to The New York Times.

"Trump's political cronies at the Justice Department are trying to threaten and intimidate us," Crow said in a post on X. "Well, he's picked a fight with the wrong people. I will always uphold my oath to the Constitution."

"We are not going to back away," he added in a video message. "Our job, our duty is to make sure that the law is followed. We will not be threatened, we will not be intimidated, and we will not be silenced. I am more emboldened than ever to make sure that I am upholding my duty and I will not back down."

The controversial video, which was posted in November, featured Crow, Houlahan, Goodlander, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.

All the Democrats who participated in the video, which was slammed as a call to defy President Donald Trump and his Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, had military and intelligence backgrounds.

The video was released amid a nationwide debate about Trump's deployment of the National Guard to various cities across the country.

Trump criticized the video and said in multiple Truth Social posts that the lawmakers who participated in it had engaged in "seditious behavior."

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand — We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET," the president wrote on Nov. 20.

The same day, Trump wrote in a separate Truth Social post, "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"

The Times reported earlier this week that Pirro's office sent an email to the Senate’s sergeant-at-arms requesting an interview with Slotkin or her private counsel.

"Facts matter little, but the threat matters quite a bit," Slotkin told the Times. "The threat of legal action; the threat to your family; the threat to your staff; the threat to you."

Pirro's office would not confirm or deny the existence of the probe.

"No matter the threats, I’m not backing down," Goodlander said in a video posted to X on Wednesday. "It is sad, telling and downright dangerous that simply stating a bedrock principle of American law caused the President, our Commander in Chief, to threaten violence against me and to weaponize the Department of Justice against me."

"Like my colleagues, I was contacted by federal prosecutors who are investigating me for making a video reminding servicemembers not to follow illegal orders," Houlahan said in another X post. "The six of us are being targeted not because we said something untrue, but because we said something President Trump and Secretary Hegseth didn't want anyone to hear."

