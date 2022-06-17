Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Montana
Published

Montana Gov. Gianforte vacationed in Italy as severe flooding struck Yellowstone

Governor says he worked closely with state authorities amid flooding in Yellowstone

By Ashley Papa , Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte was vacationing in Italy this week when he declared a "statewide disaster" due to severe flooding that struck Yellowstone National Park, Fox News confirmed Friday. 

According to the governor’s office, Gianforte departed for Italy Saturday with his wife Susan for a "long-planned personal, private trip" before the floods had begun

YELLOWSTONE FLOOD: PHOTOS SHOW DAMAGE AS SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES ASSESS ECONOMIC IMPACT

FILE - Greg Gianforte meets with members of the business and environmental community at Chico Hot Springs below Emigrant Peak on Oct. 10, 2018, in Pray, Montana. 

FILE - Greg Gianforte meets with members of the business and environmental community at Chico Hot Springs below Emigrant Peak on Oct. 10, 2018, in Pray, Montana.  (William Campbell-Corbis via Getty Images)

"When severe flooding struck, the governor delegated his authority to respond to the disaster to Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras with whom he worked closely over the last four days to take swift, decisive action," press secretary for the governor, Brooke Stroyke, told Fox News. "Grateful to be back in Montana, the governor looks forward to being on the ground in Gardiner this morning to survey damage and meet with residents and local officials about recovering and rebuilding."

Gianforte on Tuesday announced that he had declared "a statewide disaster due to flooding to help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible."

This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a flooded out North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022. 

This aerial photo provided by the National Park Service shows a flooded out North Entrance Road, of Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont., on June 13, 2022.  (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP)

YELLOWSTONE RIVER RECEDING; BILLINGS FLOOD WARNING CANCELED

It became apparent the governor was out of the state when a formal disaster relief request was submitted to President Biden displaying the signature of Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, "on behalf of Governor Greg Gianforte," several outlets reported earlier this week.

Gianforte’s office faced some criticism for its refusal to detail where the governor was. 

On Friday Stroyke told Fox News that the move was taken out of precaution for the governor’s security.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Debris is seen blocking a street in Red Lodge, Montana, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after floodwaters coursed through a neighborhood with hundreds of houses the day before. Residents were cleaning up after record floods in southern Montana this week. 

Debris is seen blocking a street in Red Lodge, Montana, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, after floodwaters coursed through a neighborhood with hundreds of houses the day before. Residents were cleaning up after record floods in southern Montana this week.  (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

"With the governor back in the state and security concerns no longer an issue, we are providing information as promised," the official said. 

Gianforte on Friday applauded the coordinated efforts made by state, local and federal officials and said officials would continue to work to provide disaster relief for those affected by the flooding. 

The governor encouraged Americans to keep their Yellowstone travel plans intact for this summer. 

More from Politics