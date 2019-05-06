Mollie Hemingway: Democrats, not Trump, are having the hard time accepting election results

The Federalist's senior editor Mollie Hemingway said Monday that while Democrats are concerned that President Trump won't accept defeat in the 2020 election, the people actually having trouble accepting election results seem to be Democrats.

Hemingway addressed Hillary Clinton's comments that Trump and the Russians "stole" the 2016 presidential election from her on "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"Really stunning to hear her say that she ran a good campaign and that the Russians stole it from her. I think somebody needs to sit down and have a frank conversation about the fact she did lose. She did not run a great campaign and that the Russians did not steal that election. To have so much commentary about how... people are worried Donald Trump won't accept the results of the next rounds of elections, we really have had a problem with people not accepting results of the 2016 election, and that is on the Democratic side," Hemingway said.

PELOSI: TRUMP MIGHT NOT ACCEPT DEFEAT IN 2020

Clinton made her comments over the weekend in Los Angeles.

"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," Clinton said.

Hemingway added that other candidates have been following Clinton's lead.

"It also is filtering down to other races. You saw, Stacey Abrams still says she's not conceding defeat even though she lost by tens of thousands of votes and she said we no longer need to concede. I think it would be good to hold some people accountable. I haven't even seen anybody fact-checking Stacey Abrams on this issue," Hemingway said of the Georgia gubernatorial candidate.

Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt was more optimistic about the eventual 2020 presidential outcome.

"I have every expectation that if this is a close election, whether it's Democrat or Republican, the lawyers will be involved and it will be acrimonious. We have been there before. The 2000 election was a thing," Stirewalt said, referencing the drawn-out fight over Florida ballots in the Bush-Gore race.

"I think to Molly's point, I think to the larger issue, we are having a hard time and it's a little bit in both parties, we don't trust the gatekeepers, we don't trust the referees... We don't have the confidence that people will accept outcomes. But, I have every confidence we will have a decisive election and that the loser will lose and the winner will win."

Fox News' Bret Baier contributed to this report.