Brit Hume fires back at Pelosi: Trump 'whines' about election results, but he has never tried to negate them

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview that Democrats "have to be prepared" that President Trump might not accept the possibility of a defeat in 2020, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Pelosi has no evidence for such an "extravagant claim."

In an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday, Pelosi said she worried that Trump might "poison the public mind" and "challenge each of the races" if Democrats don't win by a large margin next year. During an appearance on "America's Newsroom" on Monday, Hume argued that by Pelosi's own admission, Trump doesn't have a history of outright refusing election results.

"She said she does not support it with any evidence," Hume said, adding that Pelosi's recent comments about Trump and his administration make her appear "unhinged."

"Trump whines and complains about election results and says they're unfair all the time, but he's never tried to negate any results that I'm aware of," he continued.

Despite having never blatantly condemning election results, Trump has made some controversial claims about elections since his time in office, warning against "illegal voting" in the 2018 midterms and accusing "millions of people" of voting illegally for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

In the Times piece, Pelosi also warned her fellow Democrats against straying too far to the left, arguing that it's important to maintain "mainstream" platforms if they want to beat Trump in 2020.

Numerous presidential candidates have pushed progressive agendas, most notably Bernie Sanders, who repeatedly describes his stance as a Democratic socialist.

Hume weighed in on the pressures faced by Pelosi in the modern political sphere, as she tries to push back against Trump but also urges her fellow party members to stay within the lines.

"She's trying to be tough on Trump, but at the same time, she's trying to emphasize that they have a centrist, a center-left agenda that will appeal to people," Hume said.