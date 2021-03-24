McConnell slams Dems' election reform bill on 'America's Newsroom': 'It's an atrocity'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday that the 'For the People Act' is an "atrocity" that Republicans will attempt to defeat, calling out Democrats' for pushing a "takeover" of the federal election system.

MITCH MCCONNELL: "[The For the People Act] is a federal takeover of the way we conduct elections. Every election in America. The first outrage is it takes the federal election commission which has historically been 3-3 so neither party could take advantage of the other and turn it into a 3-2 agency to police the speech and political activity of America. But to do it in a partisan way and of course, the president would get the tie-breaking vote. So it turns the federal election commission from a judge into a prosecutor...

Secondly, it provides public money for political campaigns. Americans hate the idea that their money given to the government is going to be spent on balloons and buttons and attack ads in campaigns...

Number three, it makes mandatory what’s called ballot harvesting. That is somebody can go around, a paid operative of a campaign, and pick up a whole bunch of other people's ballots and turn them in for them. Rampant fraud potential...

So this bill obviously is designed to make it easier to cheat, to subsidize campaigns by the federal government, and to have one party take over the enforcement of American elections. It’s an atrocity, every Republican opposes it and we’re going to do everything we can to defeat it."

