©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Minnesota lawmaker goes viral for shirtless Zoom vote from bed

GOP MN state Sen. Calvin Bahr also appeared against a 'School House Rock' backdrop

Associated Press
A Minnesota state senator became a reluctant star on social media after he voted shirtless while lying in bed during what should have been a routine legislative commission meeting.

COLOMBIAN JUDGE SUSPENDED AFTER APPEARING ON ZOOM CALL HALF-NAKED, SMOKING IN BED

In a video streamed on YouTube, Republican Sen. Calvin Bahr, of East Bethel, can briefly be seen voting — with a School House Rock "I’m Just a Bill" character on the wall behind him — during a Zoom call on Monday with the Legislative Audit Commission.

Calvin Bahr Zoom call

Republican Minnesota state Sen. Calvin Bahr became an unwitting social media sensation after a brief, unfortunate appearance on a committee hearing Zoom call. (Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor via AP)

After voting, Bahr quickly turned the camera off, leaving a black screen showing just his name.

MAN IN UNDERWEAR VIDEO-BOMBS LIVE CNBC INTERVIEW

A GOP Senate spokeswoman said Bahr, a truck driver, worked until 4:45 a.m. and then went to bed before Monday's meeting. She said he would not comment on the vote or the video. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The video prompted several memes and social commentary before comments were turned off.

