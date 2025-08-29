Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says it's time to 'take serious action' after deadly school shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday said it was time to "take serious action" in the state legislature after a deadly shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis this week.

"It’s time to take serious action at the State Capitol to address gun violence," the Democrat and former 2024 vice-presidential candidate wrote in an X post.

Walz has been considering a special session on guns next month at the state capitol and has been calling legislators after a fatal shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church Wednesday, according to FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul.

An 8-year-old boy, Fletcher Merkel, and a 10-year-old girl, Harper Moyski, were killed at the back-to-school event. Eighteen others were injured, including 15 children.

The shooter’s mother, Mary Grace Westman, previously refused to talk to police and retained a lawyer, Fox News reported.

Minneapolis Assistant Police Chief Christopher Gaiters said at a news conference Friday that, with the cooperation of the Minnesota Department of Safety’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, there has been "conversation" with Westman, "and I’m not at liberty to go any further."

When asked what changes the city has made since the 2020 George Floyd riots to respond to incidents, Mayor Jacob Frey said, "What this is more about than specific changes is practice, and we practice a whole lot. We practiced the coordination through our incident management system.

"We practiced communication channels and how that would work in a time of crisis. We practiced making sure people understood exactly what their responsibility was regardless of the events that might occur. And that may sound like a small thing. It’s not."

He said the "flow of information was drastically improved," adding that the governor had immediately offered assistance after the shooting.

Gaiters said the Minneapolis Police Department was conducting additional patrols at all schools and religious institutions.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz's office for comment.