Voting blocked at Milwaukee stadiums but OK'd in conservative Green Bay

Despite abandoned plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early-voting sites in Wisconsin's blue-leaning largest city, a similar plan to use a part of Lambeau Field in conservative Green Bay was approved.

Republicans heavily protested the use of Fiserv Forum and Miller Park as voting sites last week, arguing that there would be an increased chance for voter fraud. Milwaukee's city election commission had planned to use the stadiums in the heavily Black communities to slash wait times at the polls and provide safe voting sites during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg said last week the city missed the deadline to designate the two stadiums as voting sites, and therefore the plans were nixed.

A portion of Lambeau Field parking lot, located in Brown County where the population is nearly 77% White and where President Trump has rallied several times, will still be allowed as a polling site.

Wisconsin’s Republican Party sent a warning last week about the Fiserv and Miller Park events, warning that allowing players or mascots to take part in expanded voting efforts would be the equivalent of illegal electioneering. The election committee has said the announcements did not play a role in canceling the use of the two Milwaukee stadiums.

Milwaukee and the state capital of Madison are Democratic strongholds and anything that could make it more difficult to cast a ballot -- or invalidate ballots -- may have huge ramifications in what is expected to be a tight race between Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Woodall-Vogg noted that the city is still offering 13 in-person early voting locations spread out across Milwaukee.

“We are doing everything within our ability to make sure every person in this city has a fair chance to cast a ballot and regret we are not able to pursue the unique opportunity of integrating these two well-known locations,” Mayor Tom Barrett said, referring to Fiserv Form and Miller Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.