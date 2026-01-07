Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Johnson praises Trump's 'bold action' in formal State of the Union invitation letter to Congress

House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the Trump administration’s leadership as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of independence

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday sent a letter inviting President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union Address before a Joint Session of Congress next month. 

"As our nation marks the Semiquincentennial Anniversary of American Independence, the United States stands stronger, freer, and more prosperous under your leadership and bold action," the invitation states. "Together in 2025, your administration and the 119th Congress delivered one of the most consequential agendas in history, and Americans across this great country will experience the tangible results of commonsense governance."

MINNESOTA FRAUD HEARING SPARKS IMMIGRATION CLASH AS GOP LAWMAKER SPOTLIGHTS SOMALI WELFARE DATA

Speaker Johnson speaks to the press

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks to the media as he arrives for a bicameral congressional leadership briefing with administration officials at the U.S. Capitol on January 05, 2026 in Washington, DC. The briefing addressed U.S. actions in Venezuela, including the capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Trump last addressed Congress on March 4, 2025, less than two months into his second term, but it was not a State of the Union. 

In his invitation, Johnson said Congress looks forward to "the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance."

MINNESOTA AG KEITH ELLISON DEFENDS FRAUD PROSECUTION, SAYS OFFICE HAS DONE 'ENOUGH'

"To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives," he wrote. 

During Trump's 2025 address, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas., was ejected from the House chamber minutes into the speech following his outburst. 

Trump address

Vice President JD Vance, from left, President Donald Trump, and US House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Johnson on Wednesday invited Trump to deliver a State of the Union address on Feb. 24 to Congress.  (Kent Nishimura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In his remarks, Trump called his 2024 election victory a "mandate" for what was to come. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

