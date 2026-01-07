Johnson praises Trump's 'bold action' in formal State of the Union invitation letter to Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday sent a letter inviting President Donald Trump to deliver the annual State of the Union Address before a Joint Session of Congress next month.

"As our nation marks the Semiquincentennial Anniversary of American Independence, the United States stands stronger, freer, and more prosperous under your leadership and bold action," the invitation states. "Together in 2025, your administration and the 119th Congress delivered one of the most consequential agendas in history, and Americans across this great country will experience the tangible results of commonsense governance."

Trump last addressed Congress on March 4, 2025, less than two months into his second term, but it was not a State of the Union.

In his invitation, Johnson said Congress looks forward to "the important work ahead of us in 2026, serving the American people, defending liberty, and preserving this grand experiment in self-governance."

"To that end, it is my distinct honor and great privilege to invite you to address a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives," he wrote.

During Trump's 2025 address, Rep. Al Green, D-Texas., was ejected from the House chamber minutes into the speech following his outburst.

In his remarks, Trump called his 2024 election victory a "mandate" for what was to come.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House.