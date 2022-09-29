Midterm candidates running races in Hurricane Ian's path react to the disastrous storm

Midterm candidates running in states located in the path of Hurricane Ian are mostly putting politics aside to react to the catastrophic storm and provide citizens with the resources they need.

"This is just the beginning," Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who is leading the charge to address the storm damage in Florida, said during a press conference Thursday.

DeSantis also joined Fox News' "America's Newsroom" to give an update on Hurricane Ian, the rescue missions that are underway, and what Floridians can expect over the next few days.

"This is a monumental effort and these next 72 hours are really about securing people's safety and stabilizing the situation," DeSantis said.

"The devastation Southwest FL has endured is unprecedented. My deepest thoughts & prayers are with all Floridians & their families that have been affected. Recovering from this won't be quick or easy — but federal & state assistance is coming, & we'll get through this together," Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., the Democratic nominee running in Florida's gubernatorial race, posted to Twitter Thursday.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic opponent Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., also directed their focus away from their midterm campaigns and toward helping Floridians best navigate the hurricane's repercussions.

Crist, Rubio and DeSantis did continue running TV ads in many areas of the state, despite a tradition for campaigns to pull political advertising amid hurricane disasters and tropical storms. But the candidates have focused their public statements on the disaster.

Rubio posted several informative Tweets that point Floridians in the direction of aid for damages caused by the storm.

"If you did not evacuate from areas ordered to do so please fill out this ‘Shelter in Place Survey’ so rescue crews can check on your well-being after the storm has passed," Rubio said, after reports emerged that many individuals did not evacuate from at risk areas.

Demings also expressed her support: "I am focused on safety and rebuilding our communities to ensure a strong recovery," the Democrat tweeted.

"We are praying for the safety of all those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida and Georgia. As the storm approaches SC, I urge all South Carolinians to make a plan to keep your family safe and monitor trusted sources like South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) for the most up-to-date information," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., tweeted as the hurricane neared his state's coast.

With Georgia also bracing for Hurricane Ian, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., shared with his Twitter followers that, "We're closely monitoring the storm. Please remain vigilant and stay safe, Georgia."

In the midst of the storm, Warnock has also used his social media platform to fire shots at GOP opponent Herschel Walker, egging him on to agree to another debate and reminding Georgians to register to vote, while they prepare for the tropical storm.